Riverside-Brookfield, Lemont boys basketball get conference wins: Friday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Riverside-Brookfield 63, Glenbard South 46

Noah VanTholen scored 19 points and Cameron Mercer had 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Bulldogs (6-1, 3-0).

Amir Jackson and Rez Maloku each scored 10 points and Will Sieck nine for the Raiders.

Lemont 55, Shepard 50

Zane Schneider and Ryan Crane each scored 19 points and Luke Glotzbach had 11 for Lemont.

St. Laurence 60, Fenwick 54

The Friars lost the Chicago Catholic Blue game.

DePaul Prep 67, St. Francis 22

The Spartans lost the Chicago Catholic Blue game.

St. Rita 65, IC Catholic 53

The Knights lost the Chicago Catholic White game.

St. Patrick 48, Nazareth 22

The Roadrunners lost the East Suburban Catholic game.

Downers Grove South 71, Glenbard West 54

Josh Abushanab scored 21 points and Bennett Kammes had 12 for the Hilltoppers in the loss.