Marc Gamble joins 1,000-point club, Timothy Christian rolls past St. Edward in conference opener

Converting defensive rebounds into quick baskets, Timothy Christian coasted to a 54-32 win over St. Edward on Friday night in the teams’ Chicagoland Christian Conference opener in Elgin.

In addition to earning a double-double with a game-high 20 points and 13 rebounds, Timothy Christian senior Marc Gamble joined the 1,000-point club.

“Transition and rebounding are always the key for us. I thought we did a much better job of that today than the couple games that we’ve had lately,” said Trojans first-year coach Peyton Wyatt. “It was a good win, one that we needed, and we look to do the same thing (Saturday) against Parkview Christian Academy.”

Timothy Christian (4-2, 1-0) outrebounded St. Edward 30-22.

Starting the game 10 points away from the scoring milestone, Gamble tallied nine points in the first half. The 6-foot-7 senior went over the mark early in the second half, after converting an inbounds pass underneath the basket into a bucket.

“It was definitely a goal of mine to get it tonight,“ Gamble said. “And it felt pretty good to make it.”

The win was a solid team effort.

“I think it was just a good group effort. I think we really played solidly on the defensive end. We turned them over a bunch,” Gamble said. “And we rebounded the ball really well, which I think really helped to our win.”

St. Edward (4-4, 0-1) focused on keeping the ball away from Gamble.

“We had to contain him in front the ball versus him receiving it,” said St. Edward coach Zoe Smallwood. “By the time he receives the ball, it’s too late and obviously that got some of my kids into foul trouble.”

After trailing 21-10 at halftime, St. Edward played a more competitive second half.

“Going into it in the second-half, we made a quick adjustment offensively to open up the floor for space and to see the gaps that was helpful,” said Smallwood, also in his first year leading the Green Wave.

“I think we just couldn’t get it done offensively,” St. Edward’s Ben Pfeiffer said. “And on defense we just need to give 100% effort, and we just didn’t do that today.”

The junior led the Green Wave in scoring with nine points.

Both Gamble and Pfeiffer see their teams as works in progress.

“We played pretty well, but I don’t think we played our best basketball yet, though, which I think is kind of exciting,” Gamble said. “Looking forward into the season. I know we can just keep improving and getting better.”

“We played together more tonight,” Pfeiffer said. “We’re all like trying to connect the pieces right now.”

Senior Charlie Crichton scored seven points for the Trojans. Classmate Matthew Buikema tallied six.

Junior JT Birns chipped in eight points for the Green Wave. St. Edward senior Anit Puri scored seven.