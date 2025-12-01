Four accused of stealing merchandise from three DuPage County businesses: authorities

Four individuals have been charged with stealing merchandise from three DuPage County businesses in separate incidents over the weekend, prosecutors said.

Nadiia Klikavka, 38, and Tares Klikavka, 43, both of the 900 block of North Oakley Avenue, Chicago, were arrested, charged and released on their own recognizance, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

They have each been charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft, authorities said.

Larone Murray, 42, of the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, and Michael Howard, 44, of the 4800 block of West Washington Street, Chicago, each appeared at First Appearance Court Monday charged with one count of burglary and two counts of retail theft. Additionally, Murray was charged with one count each of aggravated fleeing and eluding and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to the release.

About 12:20 p.m. Nov. 30, Taras and Nadiia Klikavka entered the Macy’s, 1 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, selected various clothing items with valued at about $664 and fled without paying for the merchandise, authorities said.

About 8:27 p.m., Howard, who is on pre-trial release for a 2025 retail theft and probation for a 2024 retail theft, entered the Jewel-Osco, 125 E. Stearns Road, Bartlett, selected merchandise including 35 bottles of alcohol, mouthwash, toothpaste and dental floss valued at about $1,583 and left the store without paying, according to the release.

Bartlett police arrested Howard a short time later. As the charges against Howard are non-detainable, he was released. Following his First Appearance Court hearing, however, the state filed a motion to revoke Howard’s pre-trial release on his previous 2025 retail theft case, which Judge Paul Marchese granted on Monday.

About 11:36 a.m., Nov. 29, Elmhurst police responded to a call of a retail theft at Walgreens, 160 N. Palmer Dr.

An individual, later identified as Murray, allegedly entered the store, placed about 17 cosmetic items valued at about $1,615 in a bag and left the store without paying for the items. Murray then fled in a Pontiac Aztec, according to the release.

About 30 minutes later, Elmhurst police spotted the Pontiac at a Citgo gas station on Lake Street in Addison. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop at Route 83 and North Avenue but terminated the pursuit for safety reasons.

Fifteen 15 minutes later, Lombard police spotted the Pontiac, allegedly driven by Murray, in a residential area and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Instead of stopping, Murray fled at a high rate of speed through the snow-covered residential streets. The officer terminated the pursuit for safety reasons.

About 9:30 a.m., Elmhurst police located the Pontiac at the SpringHill Suites and began surveillance. Officers arrested Murray as he attempted to enter the hotel, according to the release.

When searching Murray’s vehicle, police allegedly found about 1.02 grams of heroin in the driver’s side door storage compartment. Murray is currently on parole for burglary. At his First Appearance Court hearing, the court denied the state’s motion to deny Murray’s pre-trial release.

“Law enforcement in DuPage County continues their outstanding work in apprehending anyone who thinks they can come to DuPage County, help themselves to whatever they like and then outrun the law,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release.

The next court appearance for Tares and Nadiia Klikavka is Jan. 5. Howard is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 17, and Murray is set to appear before a judge on Dec. 22.