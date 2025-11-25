Morton junior Freddy Campos is the Suburban Life boys soccer Player of the Year

Morton’s Alfredo Campos Nevarez (15) plays the ball during a soccer match against Downers Grove South at Morton High School in Berwyn. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

It doesn’t get more exciting than scoring a goal.

Morton junior Alfredo “Freddy” Campos scored 10 of them this fall to lead the Mustangs to a 21-3-2 record, undefeated West Suburban Gold Conference championship and a regional title.

But what really sparked his enthusiasm was helping his teammates, namely by setting them up for goals as he distributed 17 assists.

Campos has been named the 2025 Suburban Life Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

“I like assisting, being able to boost someone’s confidence, helping them out, feels amazing,” he said. “Honestly, I’ve just tried to get better at decision-making. I don’t try to listen to people to look for something I can’t see. I play the best pass or if there’s a shot, I’ll take the shot.”

Junior defender Izak Alvarez has played soccer with Campos for the past five years.

“He’s always had this in him,” Alvarez said. “As a sophomore last year he was just getting used to it, and as a junior he had to step up into a bigger role and help lead us. He has the leadership and drive mentality. Sometimes he needs the help from his teammates and we’re always there for him as he is for us. This year he had to take more initiative.”

It didn’t take long for opponents to realize they had to account for where Campos was on the field at all times.

“Last year on varsity as a sophomore he took a few teams by surprise in the first half and then when they saw the type of player he was they doubled teamed him and stuff,” Morton coach Jim Bageanis said. “Now they’re running two or three guys on him to force him to give up the ball. He’s just a really good player. He can do a lot with the ball and his best soccer is yet to come.”

The Mustangs could be flexible because Campos could pretty much do it all.

“He’s a really dynamic player,” Bageanis said. “I truly believe we could put him at any position on the field and he will be best no matter who we are playing. Being multidimensional gives freedom to move him around just to free him up a little.”

Sometimes you’ll hear him, sometimes you won’t, but usually when a huge cheering outburst subsided this season, he was involved.

“I’m quiet when I try to scan my shoulders to try to see what’s happening, but I can be loud,” he explained. “I try to be loud sometimes. I’ve got very great, really amazing players and I try to push them and they try to push me and hope for the best.”

His actions produce the highest decibels.

“He’s a leader who might not be the kind that shouts at everyone playing, but with his determination he doesn’t take many plays off,” Bageanis said. “He plays 80 minutes most times and guts it out. He gives us everything he can.”

While he’s developed a propensity to pass, he’s still got his shot. But today he’s far more than a shooter. Plus, he’s expanded his range.

“I’m not scared to take a shot,” he said. “I was more scared last year. I didn’t want to mess it up. I learned it’s ok to mess up. You got to keep working on it. When I became a freshman I used to score more goals back then because I would shoot more, but then I realized I don’t have to shoot every shot. Sometimes people can just play high and get the assist and have more confidence to score more goals.”

He helped Morton achieve elite status in the state. The Mustangs averaged over 3 goals per game, outscoring opponents 82-13. Notable results included tying Class 3A state champion Naperville North, beating West Chicago and dropping a heartbreaking season-ending sectional final to St. Laurence, the Class 3A runner-ups.

“His shot became more lethal and he was more confident in taking them longer distances,” Bageanis said. “And he can beat you 1-on-1. In the past, if it wasn’t inside 12 yards he wasn’t shooting. His mentality has changed. If it’s a good shot he can hit it with both feet and hit it well. And his free kicks have come a long way. He’s improving every year.”

While he doesn’t possess a fictional superpower like x-ray vision, Campos sees the action unfolding on the field differently than most.

“I think he sees a lot of stuff other people don’t see,” Alvarez said. “It helps open up the field. He has such high expectations. He reads the game so well.”

Unlike many who are introduced to the beautiful game just as they are learning to walk, Campos didn’t start kicking the ball until he was in elementary school.

“I didn’t start until I was seven or eight, but I’ve just loved the game since then,” he said. “It feels amazing. I’m happy to have this talent and I don’t take it for granted, it’s hard work, but I want to continue to get better and hopefully get to higher level D1 or if anything, start low and go up.”

But first, he’s got a final year in Berwyn.

“Going for that state title will help us more,” he said. “We don’t want to feel that pain that we felt, and since we’ll have more players back, they’ll understand how much this actually means.”