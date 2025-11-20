Three accused of stealing car in Willowbrook following high-speed chase: prosecutors

Three Cook County individuals, including a juvenile who was allegedly armed, have been accused of stealing a 2019 Nissan Altima out of Willowbrook, prosecutors said.

Amarion Sutton, 19, of the 1200 block of South 20th Avenue, Maywood, appeared in First Appearance Court Wednesday where Judge Joshua Dieden granted the state’s motion to detain him pre-trial, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Sutton is charged with one count each of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, according to the the release.

A second defendant, Isaac Ramirez, 23, of the 3400 block of South 57th Street, Cicero, was charged with one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Ramirez was released with conditions including no contact with the Altima’s owner, authorities said.

The third defendant, a 16-year-old male juvenile from Orland Hills, appeared at his detention hearing Wednesday where he was ordered detained until at least his next court appearance.

The juvenile is charged with one count each of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to the release.

About 12:47 a.m. Nov. 18, after receiving notification of a burglary to motor vehicle in the 6000 block of Stewart Drive, Willowbrook, an Oak Brook police officer positioned himself on northbound Illinois Route 83 anticipating that the vehicle was heading that way, authorities said.

A short time later, the Altima allegedly passed the officer at a high rate of speed at which time the officer initiated pursuit.

Instead of pulling over, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Sutton, allegedly turned off the vehicle’s lights and continued to accelerate away from the officer reaching speeds in excess of 100 m.p.h., according to the release.

As Sutton entered eastbound Interstate 88, the officer successfully deployed a stinger tire deflation device on the Altima, deflating the two passenger-side tires.

Sutton then pulled to the shoulder of I-88 at which time the three defendants exited the car and fled on foot. Sutton and the juvenile were arrested following brief foot pursuits. Ramirez was arrested a short time later with assistance from a drone and the Hinsdale police.

When canvassing the area, authorities found a loaded Glock 25 gen 4 with an extended magazine, allegedly thrown away by the juvenile as he fled the scene on foot, authorities said.

“It is alleged that in the dead of night, Mr. Sutton, Mr. Ramirez and a juvenile accomplice broke into and stole an innocent victim’s vehicle,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “After law enforcement was upon them, instead of pulling over, Mr. Sutton allegedly made the decision to turn off his lights and attempt to outrun the police, reaching speeds of more than 100 m.p.h.

“To further aggravate the situation, it was later learned that the juvenile allegedly involved was in possession of a loaded handgun with an extended magazine. We will not stand for this type of behavior in DuPage County and will use every tool at our disposal, including assisting agencies and drones as in this case, to apprehend anyone who threatens public safety.”

Sutton and Ramirez are both scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 15. The juvenile’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 1.