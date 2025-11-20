Chicago man sentenced to 32 years for shooting two people in Addison

A Chicago man charged with shooting two people as they sat in a parked vehicle in Addison was sentended Wednesday to 42 years in prison.

The agreed sentence was handed down against Damian Gonzales, 27, formerly of the 4600 block of South California Avenue, after he entered a guilty pleas to one count of attempt murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, according to DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Each charge is a Class X felony.

Gonzales was sentenced to 42 years in the attempt murder charge and 30 years on the aggravated battery charge. The sentences will be served concurrently.

On Feb. 16, 2023, Addison police responded to a call of shots fired on the 500 block of South Wisconsin Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found two gun-shot victims in a Jeep SUV parked in the driveway of a residence. Both victims, who were seated in the front driver’s and passenger’s seats, were shot multiple times, authorities said.

Officers rendered first aid to the victims who were then transported to a local hospital for medical attention. The victims have since recovered.

Following an investigation, authorities learned that the victims were seated in the Jeep when Gonzales arrived in a Nissan Altima. Gonzales exited his vehicle, approached the Jeep and shot the victims, striking one of the victims two times and the other 11 times. Gonzales then fled the scene. Addison police arrested Gonzales later that day.

“DuPage County prides itself on public safety and on the rare occasion when someone opens fire on another individual, we respond swiftly and appropriately,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Within hours of the shooting, Mr. Gonzales was off the streets and behind bars, where he will now remain for the next 42 years.”

Gonzales will be required to serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.