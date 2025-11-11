Westmont’s next recycling event set for Nov. 22

The village of Westmont’s Environmental Improvement Committee is once again partnering with eWorks, Flat Can Recycling and DuPage County to give the community and area residents an opportunity to properly dispose of items that might otherwise end up in landfills.

The next Westmont Electronics & More Recycling event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 22 in the commuter parking lot across from Westmont Village Hall, 31 W. Quincy St. The event is open to the general public.

Many items are collected free of charge; however, some items require a fee. Following is information regarding the next event:

eWorks collection

TVs & Computer Monitors - There is a fee for TVs and monitors based on the size of the item. Cash and credit is accepted by eWorks on the day of the event or visit the eWorks website for online pre-payment.

Electronics - No fee for items such as desktop and laptop computers, computer mouse, keyboards, modems, cable boxes, converter boxes, satellite receivers, telephone and mobile devices, tape players, gaming consoles, power cords and network cables, chargers, VCRs, DVD players, fax machines, scanners and printers, tablets and portable music players

Textiles - Drapes, linens, sheets, towels, similar materials - No fee

Clothing & Shoes - Shoes must be tied together - No fee

Books, Magazines, Paper - No fee

Tollway Transponders - No fee

Flat can recycling

Aerosol Can - $1 per can

1 lb. propane tanks - $4 per canister

Household batteries - $4 per pound

Infant and children car seats - $10 per seat

Balloon time pink helium tanks - $10 per tank

Power wheels or similar brand children’s cars with battery - $20 each

Plastic high chairs - $10 each

Smoke & CO2 detectors - $1 each

Plastic tricycles (typically red/yellow) - $10 each

Latex paints

Sample size containers - No fee, $3 per 1-quart container, $7 per 1-gallon container, $22 per 5-gallon container

Staff and volunteers will assist recycling participants through the process. Motorists will have the option of staying in their vehicles during the collection.

For additional information regarding this recycling collection event, visit the eWorks website or the Flat Can Recycling website.

For information regarding other recycling and collection events throughout the area, visit scarce.org.