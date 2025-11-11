Nazareth’s magical run reaches state tournament after disposing of Fenwick in supersectional

The Nazareth volleyball team poses with the supersectional plaque after beating Fenwick in the Class 3A De La Salle Supersectional. (Melvin Tate)

Last season was one to forget for the Nazareth volleyball team, as it finished with just three victories two years after qualifying for the state tournament.

With a new head coach, not much was expected from the Roadrunners this season. But Nazareth’s magical season will wind up in a familiar place - Illinois State University - following a 27-25, 25-18 victory over Fenwick in the Class 3A De La Salle Supersectional Monday night.

“It’s amazing. It’s just so overwhelming,” Nazareth senior outside hitter Beth Surowiec said. “This team worked so hard for what we did and we left it all on the court.”

“It’s awesome. I’m so excited,” said Nazareth senior middle hitter Jane Manecke. “Everyone knew after last year it was time to turn around.”

In a seesaw first set, Nazareth (20-18) was on the ropes as Fenwick (26-12) served for set point ahead 25-24. But the Roadrunners took the next three points to win the set and gain a huge momentum boost.

The Friars scored the first four points of the second set, but again the Roadrunners rallied, going on an 11-2 run to essentially take control of the match as Fenwick could draw no closer than three points the rest of the way.

First-year Nazareth coach Esai Velez credited his team’s poise as the key to the victory. He’s proud of how far the Roadrunners have come this season.

“Knowing the kids and the program, I knew last year wasn’t fair with the record,” Velez said. “I was like, ‘one day at a time, one day at a time’.”

Velez’s patient approach in building up Nazareth is paying dividends as the Roadrunners have won seven of their last nine matches to reach the state finals for the fourth time in six seasons.

“It’s all them,” Velez said of his players. “I just provide the tools and they use them. I give credit to all the support of the program, all the way from the athletic director (Denise Kavanaugh) to the people helping in the gym. I’m excited for the kids and I’m looking forward to (state). It’s a great thing for the seniors and I’m very happy for them.

Manecke finished with nine kills and Surowiec had nine digs and four kills. Nazareth also got contributions from junior setter Lexi Van Eekeren (six kills, nine assists), junior setter Madeline Briscoe (eight assists, ace), and junior outside hitter Talia Surendran (seven kills, six digs, ace).

“Before the playoffs started, we talked about how we were going down to state. There was no other option, and we carried that with us to this time,” Surowiec said.

Fenwick, which was seeking its first trip to state, was led by junior outside hitter Bella Gray with 13 kills and two aces. Junior setter Sophia Grossman had 11 assists and four kills, junior outside hitter Emily Drumm six kills, junior setter Hailey Bernahl eight assists, and senior libero Sophia Leonardi nine digs and an ace for the Friars.

“Second set, we just couldn’t get our passing going and became one-dimensional,” Fenwick coach Tee Pimsarn said. “It was a heck of a match and the kids fought so hard. I knew (Nazareth’s) record doesn’t reflect how good they are. (Manecke), we couldn’t stop her. Our serving was good enough, but we just couldn’t stop the shots she was hitting.”

Pimsarn thanked Leonardi and the other seven seniors on the Friars for their leadership and dedication in helping turn around the program’s fortunes.

“Back in August when we came in to do two-a-days, we sat down and talked about our goals and dreams. Unfortunately, they ended tonight,” Pimsarn said. “The seniors set the bar so high for the rest of the program and future Friars.”

For Manecke and Surowiec, who were on the 2022 team, Nazareth punching its ticket to state is something that they are very appreciative of.

“I’m so happy. Going down my freshman year was such a good experience, and being able to go back my senior year, I feel it’s a great way to finish off my Nazareth career,” Manecke said.