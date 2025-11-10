Recycle holiday lights at Wheaton’s public works facility

Keep your old holiday lights out of landfills by bringing them to Wheaton’s holiday light recycling drop-off site at the Public Works Storage Facility, 820 W. Liberty Dr., between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. weekdays through Jan. 30.

Bring strands of incandescent or LED lights in any condition. Look for signs directing you to the holiday light recycling area just inside the gate. This program is for light strings only. Do not drop off lawn ornaments or other decorations, and do not put lights in a bag or box.

Elgin Recycling, www.elginrecycling.com, will collect the lights, which will then be stripped and recycled for their copper and plastic parts. No materials will be shipped overseas. In addition to residents, the city also welcomes businesses, schools and other organizations wanting to dispose of holiday lights to participate in the program. There is no limit to how many lights you can drop off for recycling.