‘Miracles can happen’: Nazareth, 3-31 last year, beats Geneva in three-set thriller to win sectional title

Nazareth Academy teammates Gianna Torrejon (3), Tess Tortorello (1), Gia Petrecca (11) and Ellie Warren (25) all celebrate with their teammates after winning the sectional title game over Geneva on Thursday Nov. 6, 2025, held at Timothy Christian High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Beth Surowiec has experienced quite the contrast of highs and lows with Nazareth volleyball.

She was a freshman on a state runner-up in 2022, the year after the program’s first state title.

Surowiec was part of a 3-31 team last year.

So how to explain this?

“It’s definitely crazy to be back,” the Nazareth senior outside said, “but it’s amazing. Great feeling.”

Nazareth’s turnaround checked off another milestone Thursday. The fourth-seeded Roadrunners rallied from a set down to beat second-seeded Geneva 23-25, 25-21, 25-22 in the Class 3A Timothy Christian Sectional final.

Nazareth (19-18) scored four of the match’s final five points, starting with Talia Surendran’s 12th kill, after Geneva (22-17) had tied it for the sixth time in the third set at 21-21.

The Roadrunners, two nights after knocking off top-seeded Timothy Christian on its home court, advanced to face Fenwick in Monday’s supersectional at De La Salle.

First-year Nazareth coach Esai Velez, a first-time high school coach who previously was an assistant at Lewis and the Puerto Rican national team, was left smiling with wonder at his first group.

“One of the things when I took the job this year was, ‘Oh my God, they only won three games?’ ” Velez said. “But I met with the principal, the AD, the kids – they wanted to do something good. I took the challenge, I said, ‘Three wins, my goal is to win four.’

“They have worked hard, they have put in the effort, they’ve been in the gym. I’m very proud of them.”

Geneva's Emma Peterson (15) spikes the ball past Nazareth Academy's Elizabeth Mackenzie (23) during the sectional title game on Thursday Nov. 6, 2025, held at Timothy Christian High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Geneva, chasing its first sectional title since 2016, came back from down 19-15 in the third set to forge the 21-21 tie. But the Vikings could not overcome 11 errors in the third set, five on service errors – the last, at match point.

“We missed too many serves,” said Geneva assistant coach Kristy Hasty, serving as head coach with Lauren Kosecki on maternity leave. “They’re a good team, we’re a good team, it was a great match. Unfortunately, we couldn’t pick up some tips. Made a couple mistakes with subbing.”

Geneva took a close first set that featured 10 ties, scoring the final two points, with sophomore outsides Emma Peterson and Zoriana Malone each putting down four kills, Malone’s fourth at set point.

Nazareth came back to take the second, scoring four points in succession to break free from a 14-14 tie.

Junior Lexi Van Eekeren, who had five kills, served up an ace to cap off the 4-0 run.

Van Eekeren transferred from Benet this school year, but then missed the first month of the season with a pinched nerve in her shoulder. Did she ever expect this?

“I mean miracles can happen, always,” Van Eekeren said. “I was excited, personally, coming here. I love challenges, love being the underdog, super excited to be in the program and turn it around.”

Nazareth Academy's Beth Surowiec (5) tries to get the ball past Geneva teammates Alyssa Stevenson (1) and Moly Franz (27) during the sectional title game on Thursday Nov. 6, 2025, held at Timothy Christian High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

The margin never was bigger than four points in the third set, after Nazareth scored the first three points.

“Just tried to stay as calm as possible,” Surowiec said. “The crowd was so loud. You couldn’t hear what was going on on the court. You just had to keep your heart rate down, keep calm, stay with your teammates, stay positive, keep a smile on your face.”

Surowiec had four kills, Tess Tortello 13 digs and Madeline Briscoe 19 assists for Nazareth, now a win away from a return to state.

“It’s so special,” Surowiec said. “I remember my freshman year, going down to state, how electric it was. I remember the feeling of how crazy it was. I want to bring that to this team.”

Surowiec’s already brought much to Velez’s first Nazareth team.

“She wants to do everything,” he said. “Yesterday in practice she landed funny, and she said, ‘Coach, I’m going to continue,’ and I said, ‘Are you sure?’ I respect her leadership. She is a true captain.”

Hasty, a long-time head coach at West Chicago, held plenty of pride for this fresh-faced Geneva group that replaced 12 of 13 players from the year before, started two sophomore outsides and a junior setter, and won its first regional title since that 2016 team.

“Real proud of them. They did a great job this year – I don’t think anybody thought we would get this far," Hasty said. “And a coaching change in the middle of the season. She has a baby, and I step in Sept. 22, and they hung in there with it. It’s a tough one to lose.”