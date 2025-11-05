Wisconsin commit Lynney Tarnow, Benet shake off early St. Francis challenge, roll into sectional final

Lynney Tarnow looks like a college middle on a high school court.

That makes sense, as her coach is quick to note. The Benet senior will be in effect a college player in five weeks when she leaves for Wisconsin.

Tarnow, a 6-foot-4 senior, has the talent of a next-level player. She also has the temperament.

On three occasions in the second set Tuesday, Tarnow was whistled for a net violation, ruled to touch the ball on an opponent’s ace and sailed a serve long.

She shook each off without a hint of emotion.

“Obviously, it’s a game of mistakes. You know they’re going to happen,” Tarnow said. “I just have to reset and do what I can for the next point.”

Benet’s superior experience showed Tuesday.

The Redwings overcame a modest challenge from St. Francis in both sets for a 25-15, 25-12 win in the Class 4A Glenbard West Sectional semifinal.

Sophia Chinetti had six kills, Molly Welge five and Tarnow and Brooklynne Brass four each for Benet (36-2), back in a sectional final for the 16th time in 18 seasons.

The teams were tied 10-10 in the first set, 9-9 in the second.

Two Brass kills, a Tarnow kill and Chinetti kill and dump shot by setter Ellie Stiernagle keyed a 6-1 run in the first, and Benet never looked back.

Those four seniors are all returning starters from last year’s state runner-up. Seven total players are back, including Welge, a huge advantage over teams like St. Francis that is an even mix of seniors and juniors and starts a freshman hitter.

“It’s an experienced group; this group has as much experience as any team in the state playing volleyball, club or high school,” Benet coach Brad Baker said. “These girls have played a ton of volleyball. It’s definitely an advantage if we take advantage of it.”

Few are more experienced than four-year starting middle Tarnow, who had the kill for set point in the first.

“When you get to coach a kid for four years, you get to see her grow as a person and a volleyball player from a wide-eyed freshman to now, she’s the one that is talking in our huddles and talking on the court,” Baker said. “To see someone come that far is special.”

St. Francis (25-13) scored the first three points of the second set on kills by juniors Grace Grover and Holly Muisenga and freshman Lauren Flamme. The Spartans took their last lead, 9-8 on a kill by senior Mackenzie Krzus.

But from there Benet ripped off a 13-1 run, seven of the points on Brass’ serve.

“They are very good firing on all cylinders, and we weren’t at that point,” St. Francis coach Lisa Ston said. “They took us out of our offense, they served aggressively, and their front row is aggressive on all three spots. When they get on a roll like that, they’re hard to stop.”

Tarnow was one of four Benet girls who had a kill or block in the big run.

“We just have a lot of confidence as a team,” Tarnow said. “We want to get after every point, get after every point, get a swing, get a kill,” Tarnow said. “We keep our energy high even when things get shaky. We know we can trust our training and get after it.”

Top-seeded Benet advances to face second-seeded St. Charles North and Penn State recruit Haley Burgdorf in Thursday’s final.

It will be the third meeting between the two clubs. Benet won both during the regular season, the second a barnburner of a three-setter in early October.

“We’re excited,” Baker said. “We expect it to be a packed gym and high-level volleyball.”

Many miles to go before she gets there, but Tarnow won’t deny she’s hungry for a return to state with a different outcome.

Benet has finished as Class 4A runner-up in Tarnow’s first three years.

“I’m starving for it,” she said. “I’ve been so close, and of course I want it so bad. It’s my senior year, I have nothing to lose. I’m going to do whatever I can to get back down there. But one day at a time.”