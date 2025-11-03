Teen accused of aggravated battery after allegedly punching cop in face: prosecutors

A Villa Park teenager accused of punching a Villa Park police officer in the face after leading police on a high-speed chase will remain in jail until at least his next court appearance, prosecutors said.

Aizik Davila, 18, of the 300 block of North Ardmore Avenue, appeared in First Appearance Court this morning charged with one count each of aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated fleeing and eluding and misdemeanor resisting a police officer, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 3:49 a.m. Nov. 2, a Villa Park police officer saw a 2021 Hyundai Palisade on St. Charles Road that had allegedly fled from Cicero police earlier that evening.

The officer initiated pursuit, but instead of slowing down, the driver of the Hyundai, later identified as Davila, allegedly sped away from the officer at a high rate of speed, according to the release.

Davila fled the officer, reaching speeds of about 113 mph in a 30 mph-zone along St. Charles Road, authorities said.

Police successfully deployed stop sticks causing the Hyundai to stop near Westmore Avenue where an officer pinned in the driver’s side door with his squad car. Davila and three unknown occupants exited the car through the passenger doors and fled on foot.

An officer pursued Davila through a residential area and ordered him to stop numerous times, but Davila ignored him. As Davila attempted to jump over a fence, the officer grabbed him at which time Davila punched the officer in the face two times before continuing to flee. Davila was arrested a short time later by an assisting officer

“The allegations that after leading officers on an extremely dangerous high-speed chase, Mr. Davila punched a uniformed police officer multiple times in the face are outrageous and will be met with the full force of the law,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release.

“The accused is yet another individual who chose to flee from the police, a behavior that, unfortunately, has become increasingly common in other communities where such actions are too often tolerated,” Villa Park Chief of Police Todd Kubish said in the release.

“Additionally, the accused allegedly struck one of our uniformed officers, another unacceptable act that has, regrettably, become more frequent in society today.

“Let me be clear. In Villa Park, this behavior is not acceptable, it is not tolerated and those who engage in it will be held fully accountable.”

Davila’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 1.