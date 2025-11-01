Wheatson Academy falls in overtime in 2A sectional final

What a way for Alex Garcia to celebrate his 18th birthday.

With 14 saves while allowing only one goal in 100 minutes, Garcia was a key cog as Streamwood pulled out a 2-1 overtime victory Saturday over Wheaton Academy in the Class 2A Geneva Sectional championship game.

The Sabres (13-10) will host the supersectional and play Grayslake Central at 4:30 p.m. Monday

“We have had some ups and downs, adversity and injuries, but Alex has been consistent all season long,” Streamwood coach Matt Polovin said. “He kept us in the game early with some great saves.”

Garcia made a diving save with only 4 minutes elapsed on a shot by Wheaton Academy’s Luke Rodriguez. The Streamwood senior was equally as impressive stopping a breakaway shot by Mason Brooke.

“People were talking about it being my birthday today,” Garcia said. “I was just focused on the game. I was prepared and I knew this would be a high demand game. I was mentally prepared for this. It was a great win. I am looking forward to Monday playing the supersectional at home.”

After a scoreless first half, Streamwood finally scored on a goal by Max Galvan off a perfect corner kick from Josue Lopez with 14:52 left in regulation.

“It was a perfect set piece by Josue,” Polovin said. “That is certainly his strength.”

Wheaton Academy (20-4-1) didn’t quit. The Warriors’ Sam Clegg scored with 8:19 remaining to knot the score at 1-1, and the game eventually went to overtime.

With 5:12 left in the first overtime, Emiliano Bermudez scored on another perfect corner kick from Lopez to take a 2-1 advantage.

The Sabres hung on for the win and the sectional championship.

“I really think corner kicks are one of my strengths,” Lopez said. “It is great to play the supersectional at home.”

Streamwood outshot the Warriors 15-7.

“It was a great effort by our guys,” Polovin said. “It was a team effort. Everybody said it would be easier in 2A than 3A. It was harder. We beat Boylan, Geneva and Wheaton Academy. All great programs. Wheaton Academy is great team. We are looking forward to playing at home Monday. It is a short turnaround but we will get the proper treatment and be ready to go Monday.”

The Warriors got a great effort in goal from Jared Jardis, who had 12 saves.

“Jared played well and everybody on the team gave a great effort,” Warriors coach Jeff Brooke said. “We won 20 games and were in the final 16 in the state. That is quite an accomplishment. Streamwood was a quick and organized team. We have a nice culture and everybody bought in.”

