Suburban Life girls volleyball notebook: Mackenzie Krzus and Addi Samolinski form a bond at St. Francis

Seniors Mackenzie Krzus and Addi Samolinski arrived at St. Francis as sophomore transfers from different high schools.

Thanks to being volleyball teammates, they met during the preseason and formed a strong bond immediately.

“It’s one of those friendships where you just click,” Krzus said. “I think it would have taken longer to have met each other (in school), but I think we would have been (friends) even without volleyball.”

The seniors now are co-captains helping the Spartans to another strong season, this time in Class 4A. St. Francis (22-12) is the No. 4 seed in the Glenbard West Sectional.

Samolinski (team-high 270 digs) is the returning libero. Krzus (132 kills, team-high 182 assists) has increased her offensive contributions as a primary attacker/setter after being a right-side hitter in 2024.

Krzus (George Washington) and Samolinski (Central Michigan) both will play collegiately.

“I’d just say we clicked. We both have a set goal for volleyball. We want to play in college. I guess that kind of formed our friendship,” Samolinski said.

“I feel like our team has a lot of chemistry, almost like a family. Our team chemistry shows on the court more than our athletic (abilities) and makes us play better.”

Three of the Spartans’ seven seniors are transfers. Delaney Zamis previously attended Wheaton North.

“We don’t get a lot of transfers. That’s kind of unique,” St. Francis coach Lisa Ston said.

“(Krzus and Samolinski) are the heart and soul of the team right now, the pulse. They’re best friends and it’s kind of fun that it happened at St. Francis.”

Samolinski transferred from Montini but already knew some St. Francis students. She grew up attending St. Michael Parish School in Wheaton.

Krzus transferred from Wheaton Warrenville South. Right before her freshman year, she moved from Northbrook to Wheaton.

“I came into (WW South) and then came into here new. I knew nobody,” Krzus said.

“(Samolinski is) someone I can open up to. She brings a light, too, outside of volleyball. She’s always happy, especially in class. Outside of school, when you get to see her full personality, it’s the best to be around her.”

Samolinski credits Krzus for keeping her upbeat on and the off the court.

“She’s always very happy. Even though she’s having a bad day, she’s always having a positive attitude, a positive mindset,” Samolinski said. “She has so many good qualities. She’s very brave and a very loyal friend.”

Fourth-year Dukes

Although York senior and four-year varsity standout Katie Day decided not to play college volleyball and club volleyball after last season, she came back prepared.

Day plans to study biomedical engineering because “I think I can help transform other people’s lives.”

Still, Day lifted weights, followed a training program alone or with sophomore sister Claire and took personalized lessons through The Volleyball Institute.

“I didn’t play club so I think that’s what has made this (senior) season so special,” Day said.

“As much as I wasn’t playing club I still really did dedicate the time to maintaining, doing whatever I could to make sure I was a resource going into this season and I hope it’s paid off.”

The 5-foot-11 Day has a team-high 242 kills and 41 blocks for the Dukes (23-12), the No. 6 seed in the 4A Lyons Township Sectional, and more than 700 career kills.

In her four varsity seasons, senior Amalia Toliopoulos (222 assists, 103 kills) has more than 800 career assists and nearly 500 kills. She’s only been a primary setter the past two seasons and has battled injury this season.

Other standouts include junior middle Audrey Farley (100 kills with .337 attack percentage, 43 blocks) and improved sophomores Lila Bennis (32 aces, 189 digs) and Eileen Carroll (193 digs, 170 kills), another probable four-year varsity duo.

York coach Danny Piwowarczyk calls the 5-7 Bennis the Dukes’ “Energizer bunny” because of her court enthusiasm.

“I think one of my favorite parts about playing is having all of the energy,” Bennis said. “I try to bring that every time. I think it’s a very controllable part of the game.”

Often seen after a great moment is the Bennis Shove or spontaneous celebration, many times with the 5-11 Farley.

“I like to do a good shove. I’m a big high-fiver, too,” Bennis said.

Big Sentinel steps

Westmont senior libero Daylah Belmonte and junior outside hitter Kotryna Vanagas decided this volleyball season to play in matching shoes – pink Nike Sabrina 2s.

“As my last year, we just thought it would be really cute to match. We always play with pink,” Belmonte said.

They’re also helping the Sentinels take steps toward program history.

As the No. 2 sub-regional seed in the 2A Rockford Boylan Sectional, Westmont (28-5) can break the 2010 single-season record for victories by those 29-7-1 regional champions.

The Sentinels have won their last 20 matches – 19 in two sets.

“I think it’s the mentality,” Westmont coach Jason Gentile said. “We’ve been able to have a stronger mentality when things might be going up or down to fight through those things.”

Junior setter Ryley Johnson (483 assists), Vanagas (345 kills) and Belmonte (227 digs) have enjoyed entering the 400s, 300s and 200s with their respective team-best stats. Vanagas is eight kills from the single-season school record.

“(My total) means a lot to me, knowing that I only got 100 or so my freshman year,” Vanagas said. “The big jump has shown how much I’ve grown as a player and as a teammate.”