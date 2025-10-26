Alexander Barrera scores twice, both on Alfredo Campos assists, to lead Morton to regional plaque

Morton’s Alfredo Campos is capable of being a prolific scorer.

But the junior midfielder actually takes more pleasure in dishing out assists. He’s quite good at that, too.

“I’d rather set people up that scoring,” Campos said. “I don’t know why, but I feel that being unselfish is getting someone a goal and boosting their confidence up.”

Campos did just that on Saturday, assisting on both of senior forward Alexander Barrera’s first-half goals as the top-seeded Mustangs knocked off eight-seeded Hinsdale Central to capture the Class 3A Morton Regional championship.

“He’s a very dynamic player, obviously, and he can use both feet,” Morton coach Jim Bageanis said of Campos. “He’s got a great shot with both feet.

“Even though he’s a very offensive player, he puts the ball right where it needs to be for our guys. That’s half the battle – getting in the right spot to score.”

That proved difficult at first against the resilient defense of the Red Devils (8-13-2), who did everything they could to keep the Mustangs (20-2-2) at bay.

Hinsdale Central, which stunned Morton in the sectional semifinals a year ago, held off the Mustangs for 30 minutes. Then Campos finally solved them, sending a perfectly timed pass to the streaking Barrera in behind the defense.

Barrera tucked a short shot inside the right post with 9:11 to go in the first half.

“What I look for is if the striker or the winger has space and time to control it, or at least for a one-time finish,” Campos said. “Once I solve how to break the line, how to look for people, I was just in my flow and just breaking them down easily.”

Campos did it again with 44 seconds left before intermission, sending a beautiful lead pass to Barrera, who popped in his second goal of the game and sixth of the season to make it 2-0. It was Campos’ team-leading 17th assist of the season.

“Alfredo is one of the best passers we have on the team,” Barrera said. “Without him, our midfield wouldn’t be what it is right now.

“He controls the midfield and he plays other positions. He plays any position, basically, so he’s always there helping out the team whenever he can. He puts his body on the line for the team, and that’s a good thing to have in a player like that.”

Barrera came off the bench to give the Mustangs an added boost. He missed nearly have the season with a hamstring injury but returned to action a week ago.

“We just had to keep pounding away,” Bageanis said. “The good thing is we have guys that rotate in to keep pressure on their defense, so they were constantly under a little bit of stress.”

Adan Diaz scored on a breakaway off a feed from Angel Cruz to finish the scoring at the 27:48 mark of the second half.

Hinsdale Central goalkeeper Jupiter Pohlenz made three saves to keep the score respectable. Diego Vargas also had three saves to record the 16th shutout of the season for Morton.

“Credit to them,” Hinsdale Central coach Mike Wiggins said. “They did a nice job. They were just effective when they had to be.

“We knew we needed to be strong in blocking shots and they got three of them off that we weren’t able to prevent. But I think there was far more good than the negative.”