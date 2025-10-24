York, Hinsdale S. singles players, WW South and Hinsdale C. doubles team advance to state championship matches

Hinsdale South’s Hinsdale South's Addy Filipiak returns the ball Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, during the first day of the IHSA State Girls Tennis Tournament at Schaumburg High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media )

York’s Caroline Coan, Hinsdale South’s Addy Filipiak and Wheaton Warrenville South and Hinsdale Central doubles teams all advanced to Saturday’s state championship matches with quarterfinal and semifinal wins on Friday at the IHSA state tennis tournament.

Coan beat Waubonsie Valley’s 6-2, 6-4 in the Class 2A quarterfinals and Oak Park-River Forest’s Lucy Stein in the semifinals. She will face Marist’s Helena Klooster in the Class 2A final on Saturday.

Filipiak beat Deerfield’s Caroline Shi 6-2, 6-1 in the Class 1A quarterfinal and Urbana University’s Kruthi Ramanath 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinal. Filipiak will face Dunlap’s Anna Yu in Saturday’s final.

WW South’s doubles team of Riley Lepsi and Reese Lepsi beat Conant’s Nidhi Karekar & Advita Deepak 6-1, 6-0 in the Class 2A doubles quarterfinal and Stevenson’s Emma Blass & Ana Sukovic 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinal.

The Tigers’ team will face Hinsdale Central’s Lauren Panveno & Sophia Virmani in the Class 2A doubles final. The Red Devils team beat Edwardsville’s Katie Woods & Albina Selimi 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinal and New Trier’s Ava Katz & Lily Hermann 6-4, 6-1 in the semifinal.

Hinsdale Central (28 points) trails New Trier (31) in the Class 2A team race.