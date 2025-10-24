Glen Ellyn Park District recognized for monarch project

The Glen Ellyn Park District has been honored with the Pat Miller Community Engagement Award from the DuPage Monarch Project for its innovative Habitat Heroes volunteer program, which focuses on monitoring native pollinators in local natural areas.

Developed over the past two years by Chris Gutmann, natural areas and outdoor education manager, and Laurie Bellmar, environmental outreach specialist, the Habitat Heroes program offers volunteers hands-on opportunities to support local ecosystems through butterfly and native bee monitoring.

“Managing natural areas as healthy, functioning habitats requires understanding the relationships between plants, soil, and wildlife,” Gutmann said in a news release. “Our volunteers are helping us collect valuable data that will guide how we manage and improve our prairies and woodlands for pollinators.”

In 2024, staff developed and tested survey protocols, and during the 2025 season, 18 volunteers applied these protocols in butterfly monitoring sessions. A trial for native bee monitoring was also introduced.

The data collected through these efforts will help guide habitat management decisions to enhance forage and shelter for native pollinators.

This fall marks the official launch of Habitat Heroes, with monitoring to take place across five park sites: Ackerman Woods, Churchill Park, Lake Ellyn Park, Maryknoll Park, Panfish Park and Glen Ellyn Manor Park & Manor Woods.

The Pat Miller Community Engagement Award recognizes organizations and individuals in DuPage County who demonstrate exceptional commitment to environmental education, restoration, and stewardship.

The award was presented at the Glen Ellyn Park District Board meeting on Oct. 21.