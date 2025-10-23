Lawsuit accuses Addison ice cream shop owner of secretly filming girls in bathroom

The owner of an Addison ice cream shop is facing a civil lawsuit filed by 11 former teenage employees who said he secretly videotaped them while they were in the shop’s bathroom.

The suit also alleges that Steven Weisberg, the owner of Flavor Frenzy, 48 W. Lake St., crossed personal boundaries by touching their hair, rubbing their backs, and making inappropriate contact with their buttocks. He also asked them to take an online purity test and share the results with him, according to the suit.

Weisberg was indicted in September on child sexual abuse material and unauthorized video recording charges.

His pre-trial release was denied, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

This behavior went on for at least five years, from 2021 to 2025. The female employees were between 14 and 17 years old at the time, according to the suit.

The law firm of Romanucci & Blandin announced the filing of the civil lawsuit on behalf of the teenagers. One of the girls is also represented by Ben Crump Law.

The suit alleges that Weisberg instructed all female employees to wear a work uniform that consisted of a shirt and tight black pants and required them to model Flavor Frenzy t-shirts or other apparel for purported website photographs.

Weisberg allegedly installed a hidden camera disguised as an electrical outlet in the store’s only restroom.

He required minor employees to repeatedly change clothing in that restroom, often supplying bras and Flavor Frenzy-branded garments to secretly record the employees in states of undress, according to the suit.

The suit also alleges that Weisberg told female employees that bras should not be visible outside their shirts unless the bra matched the top being worn.

When employees wore tank tops, Weisberg provided them with matching bras and directed that the straps be shown, according to the suit.

In other cases, the suit alleges, Weisberg insisted that employees either not wear a bra or wear a strapless bra provided by him. He then directed employees to change shirts in the restroom under these conditions, while secretly videotaping them.

The suit further alleges that Weisberg intentionally cultivated personal relationships with minor female employees by asking them questions about their personal lives, calling and texting them outside of work, and discussing personal matters during work shifts.

On multiple occasions, Flavor Frenzy withheld wages owed to employees and/or paid them at rates below the minimum wage required under Illinois and federal law, according to the suit.

The civil lawsuit was filed Oct. 22 in the Circuit Court of DuPage County. The 11 female plaintiffs are all under Jane Doe pseudonyms.

The defendants include Flavor Frenzy and Weisberg.