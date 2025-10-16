Villa Park woman accused of causing accident while intoxicated: prosecutors

A Villa Park woman accused of causing an accident while intoxicated that injured two women will remain in jail until at least her her next court date, prosecutors said.

Karina Alonso, 37, of the 300 block of North Second Avenue, appeared in First Appearance Court Thursday charged with one count each of aggravated DUI—4th violation, failure to report an accident involving personal injury, driving while license suspended—fourth to ninth offense, and multiple petty driving offenses including transportation or possession of open alcohol by driver, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 6:38 p.m. Oct. 15, Villa Park police responded to a two-car collisionn near the intersection of West Ridge Road and Westmore Avenue, according to the release.

An investigation revealed that Alonso allegedly crossed over into the oncoming lane of traffic on Westmore Avenue and struck the victim’s vehicle head on, authorities said.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital for medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries.

After the crash, Alonso fled the scene on foot. She was arrested about 10 minutes later one block away near the intersection of James Street and Westmore Avenue, authorities said.

When speaking with officers, Alonso speech was slurred and she had an odor of alcohol coming from her person, according to the release.

Alonso had a BAC of 0.158 shortly after the crash. When processing the scene, officers found two bottles of tequila inside the Alonso’s car, according to the release.

“It is alleged that with a BAC of nearly double the legal limit, Ms. Alonso not only caused a crash that injured two women, but that she also attempted to flee the scene to avoid responsibility,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “The type of behavior alleged in this case, that puts the motoring public at risk, will not be tolerated in DuPage County.”

“This incident involved innocent people being injured by a reckless and irresponsible individual who allegedly chose to operate a motor vehicle with complete disregard for the safety of others. Thankfully, the injuries sustained were not serious; however, this situation should never have occurred,” Villa Park Chief of Police Todd Kubish said in the release.

Alonso’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 30.