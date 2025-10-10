Carol Stream man charged with aggravated DUI, leading police on high-speed chase: prosecutors

A Carol Stream man accused of aggravated DUI and leading police on a high-speed chase will remain in jail until at least his next court date, prosecutors said.

Fernando Jimenez, 44, of the 600 block of Gunderson Drive, is charged with one count each of aggravated DUI—5th violation, aggravated fleeing and eluding—2nd or subsequent violation, driving while license suspended—fourth to ninth offense and multiple petty traffic offenses, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 12:29 Oct. 10, a Carol Stream police officer saw a silver Ford Bronco traveling eastbound on East St. Charles Road make an improper turn. The officer conducted a traffic stop. As he spoke with the driver, later identified as Jimenez, the officer observed a strong odor of alcohol and the defendant to have blood shot glassy eyes, according to the release.

During the stop, Jimenez shifted the Bronco into gear and fled eastbound on Thornhill Drive at a high rate of speed. Jimenez traveled at 74 mph in a 30-mph zone along Thornhill Drive. As Jimenez fled, he drove through a red light at Schmale Roa onto northbound Schmale Road to eastbound St. Charles Road where he reached speeds of approximately 104 mph in a 40-mph zone near President Street. The pursuit was then terminated for safety reasons, authorities said.

A short time later, a Carol Stream police officer saw Jimenez turn into a parking lot near his apartment and arrested him.

“It is alleged that Mr. Jimenez not only chose to drive after he had been drinking, but he also made the decision to flee from the police at an extremely high rate of speed, putting innocent lives at risk,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Once again, the successful apprehension of the defendant in this case sends a loud and clear message that in DuPage County we will not stand for this type of blatant disregard for public safety and the rule of law. Simply put, if you flee from police, you will be caught and face additional charges.”

Jimenez’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 3.