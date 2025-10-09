Man accused of leading Villa Park police on high-speed chase: prosecutors

A Bellwood man who allegedly led Villa Park police on high-speed chase will remain in jail until at least his next court appearance, a DuPage County judge decided on Thursday.

A motion was granted to deny pre-trial release for Jeremy Miller, 44, of the 300 block of Mannheim Road.

Miller is charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding and one count of driving while license suspended—fourth to ninth offense, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 8:57 p.m. Oct. 8, a Villa Park police officer spotted a 2005 Toyota Camry with suspended license plates near the intersection of St. Charles and Addison roads.

The officer attempted to stop the car, driven by Miller, but it turned onto Bierman Avenue and slowed down before speeding away and driving through a stop sign at Bierman Avenue and Holly Court, according to the release.

Miller ultimately made his way to eastbound St. Charles Road and proceeded onto northbound Route 83 where he reached speeds of approximately 86 mph. He drove to the intersection of North Avenue and York Road, drove into the opposite lane of travel to avoid traffic and went through a red light, according to the release.

He allegedly continued driving onto Interstate 290 where he weaved in and out of traffic until police successfully spike-stripped his vehicle causing him to stop on the exit ramp at I-290 and Mannheim Road, according to the release.

After stopping, Miller exited the vehicle and fled on foot. He was arrested following a brief foot pursuit, authorities said.

“The successful apprehension of the defendant in this case once again sends a loud and clear message that in DuPage County, we do not tolerate any behavior that endangers public safety,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release.

“Mr. Miller is yet another example of someone driving dangerously despite having lost the legal right to do so,” Villa Park Chief of Police Todd Kubish said in the release. “His alleged reckless actions put our officers and the public at serious risk, showing complete disregard for public safety.”

Miller’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 3.