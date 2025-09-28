Woodridge Clean-Up Week begins Oct. 6

Woodridge Clean-Up Week takes place the first full week of October [Oct. 6 through Oct.10]

Customers of Groot’s single-family garbage collection service can dispose of an unlimited amount of refuse, including furniture, carpeting, bulky items and just plain junk, on their regularly scheduled garbage collection day during this week.

Please ensure all items are properly bundled, bagged, and prepared for pick-up as you would for any regular collection day.

Note that building materials, railroad ties, tires and hazardous waste are not included in this program. Additionally, electronic items [anything with a plug] are prohibited from landfills and cannot be picked up as part of the clean-up day program.