Carol Stream man accused of spray painting graffiti on police station, neighboring businesses: prosecutors

A Carol Stream man has been charged with spray-painting profane graffiti on the Carol Stream Police Station and two nearby businesses, prosecutors said.

Joshua Sanchez, 30, of the 400 block of Silverleaf Boulevard, is charged with two counts of hate crime, one count of criminal damage to government-supported property, two counts of misdemeanor criminal defacement of property and one count of misdemeanor weapons possession, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

A motion to detain Sanchez pre-trial was denied, and he was released with conditions, which include no entry to the Carol Stream Police Department, Chrissy’s Gaming Bar & Grill and the neighboring 7-Eleven, according to the release.

About 9:59 p.m. Sept. 24, Carol Stream police responded to a call regarding an individual allegedly spray painting graffiti on Chrissy’s Gaming Bar & Grill, 552 N. Gary Ave.

An officer saw an individual, later identified as Sanchez, spray painting profane political statements in large, blue letters on the north side of the Carol Stream Police Station, authorities said.

When Sanchez was arrested, he attempted to reach into his pocket, where officers subsequently recovered a five-inch silver knife with metal/brass knuckles on the handle, according to the release.

Police later discovered that Sanchez had spray-painted political statements on Chrissy’s Gaming Bar & Grill and on the neighboring 7-Eleven store.

“Hate crimes and the accompanying prejudice that fuels the type of despicable actions alleged in this case, have no place in civilized society,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Make no mistake, any crime driven by hate, with the intent to harm, intimidate or instill fear in the community will not be tolerated in DuPage County.”

“The deliberate defacement of property with hateful and divisive rhetoric stands in direct opposition to the values of the village of Carol Stream,” Carol Stream Chief of Police Don Cummings said in the release. “What makes this incident even more concerning is that the offender armed himself with an illegal weapon, placing both our officers and the community at unnecessary risk,”

Sanchez’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 20.