Suburban Life volleyball notebook: Twins Katie, Zoe Dragas help bring together Wheaton Warrenville South group

Wheaton Warrenville South senior twins Katie and Zoe Dragas have been teammates for volleyball and pretty much every other sport they’ve played.

The respective 6-foot-1 middle and opposite-side hitters even were promoted to the Tigers’ varsity together as sophomores.

“We started club in eighth grade and have been on the same club team (too),” Katie Dragas said.

This probably will change as they pursue college volleyball options. While they prepare to play apart, they are helping to unify another WW South roster with all four classes represented.

“At first, I was kind of quiet (as a varsity sophomore). I’ve come out of my shell definitely, kind of helping to lead the team, just to help everyone support each other,” Katie Dragas said.

“(Zoe and I) always say if we end up liking the same school we don’t mind being together, but at the same time it would be nice to be separate and kind of experience college on our own.”

The Tigers have a busy week as they again play host to their 24-team Wheaton Classic Wednesday and Saturday. Matches also will be played at the Great Lakes Center in Aurora.

The field includes Benet, Downers Grove North, Wheaton North, Lyons Township, Hinsdale Central, Lemont, Fenwick and IC Catholic Prep.

Third-year starters Katie Dragas, senior libero Kayla Paige and sophomore setter Allie Coyne are the Tigers’ captains. Zoe Dragas, Coyne and seniors Audrey Utz and Mackenzie Hartman also are returning starters for a roster that has four sophomores and one freshman.

The Tigers are 7-7 overall, 1-1 in the DuKane Conference and 2-2 in three-set matches.

“(Our key is) just play as a team because we have all of the pieces,” Zoe Dragas said.

“I feel like I’m really close to the younger players because I’ve been in their shoes (playing varsity as a sophomore). If they’re down, I try to keep them happy and energized like, ‘It’s OK. Try to get the next one.’ ”

Coyne learned during last year’s team awards that she would be captain as a sophomore.

Previous captains and seniors have helped to lay the foundation, such as older sister Lauren, now a freshman playing at Miami (Ohio).

“It’s definitely been a change (for me), but I think it’s taught me a lot about leadership,” said Coyne, who sets with Utz in the Tigers’ 6-2 offense.

“Just watching (the captains and seniors) last year, it’s easy to figure out what people need and how you can be the best captain for your teammates individually.”

Paige said varsity experience has developed her better mindset. She uses that to assist younger teammates, such as after intense match or practice moments with long-time WW South coach Bill Schreier.

“I feel like I try to do a good job to help them get out of their heads,” Paige said. “(Schreier is) trying to be motivating for you to get better as a player. At least as a sophomore, I didn’t realize he was trying to help me.”

Falcon frenzy

Wheaton North senior Abby Lee can get a bit crazy during volleyball matches.

“I feel like it’s part of my personality on the court,” Lee said. “I have a big, goofy energy on the court that I try to uplift other people with.”

The returning starting libero for the Falcons (5-5) otherwise has been all business.

Lee’s offseason work to improve her serve receive and serving is showing. She’s also among 12 seniors in her final volleyball season.

“I just want to play my best and go out with a bang,” Lee said. “I’m not playing club after this year so it’s motivating to end off on my best note possible.”

Lee now is consistently averaging in the 2s on the 3.0 perfect-pass scale. She has a team-high 53 digs and is third with 10 aces.

“(Serve receive) was fine last year but that was something I really knew I could get better at,” Lee said. “Last year’s serve was not the greatest. (Now it’s better) velocity, lower to the net. I had a lollipop serve.”

Wheaton North coach Justin Hineman said Lee has evolved as a leader for the team and back row, which also includes seniors Sophia Benson, Mary Kate Whittington, Sophia Ohashi and Haley Hanavan and juniors Emily Rochford and Anna Machis (team-high 74 kills).

“(Lee) continues to elevate,” Hineman said. “She’s one of those players that can turn it on fast in terms of seriousness, center everybody. She’s goofy (too) but she knows when to play serious.”

All-tournament

Downers Grove South’s Denise Kavanaugh Invitational presented all-tournament honors to Downers South seniors Keegan O’Keefe and Ciara Steward, Nazareth senior Beth Surowiec and junior Sadie Quinlan, Riverside-Brookfield junior Mackenzie Sloger and Fenwick junior Bella Gray.

Willowbrook senior Kendall Norton and junior Maggie Hurley were all-tournament at Leyden.