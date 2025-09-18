Own goal, red card help lift Benet to 2-0 triumph over Carmel

Carmel’s Nate Kovarik and Benet’s Ryan Benka fight for the ball in a boys soccer game in Mundelein on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

Benet beat 10-man Carmel on Wednesday night in Mundelein at Baker Stadium, using an own goal and a sensational second-half strike from Declan Crist to secure a hard-fought 2-0 victory.

The Redwings move to 2-0-0 in the ESCC to stay atop the league, while pushing their overall record to 4-3-1.

“We had a bit of a tough start to the season with several injuries, but we’re finally getting everyone back, and I feel like we’re headed in the right direction,” said Redwings tri-captain and four-year veteran Mateo Picha.

“(Tonight) we got off to a strong start, but after the red card, Carmel came back with a lot of intensity, which you kind of expect, and we got away from doing what was working so well for us,” added Sergio Polanco.

“(They) made us work hard, but our second goal really helped put away a big win for us,” continued Polanco.

The Corsairs, who have had a superb start to the 2025 fall campaign, beating both Stevenson (1-0) and Libertyville (2-1) last week, found themselves in a bit of trouble when James Willemsen was issued his second yellow of the match in the 21st minute.

“We struggled (some) after we went down a man,“ said Corsairs coach Colin Spude. ”But the great thing about this team is its resiliency, and ability to stay composed and work through adversity, and you saw how we came back to play some terrific soccer, especially in the second half.“

An own goal in the 12th minute gave the visitors the early advantage, and with Ryan Benka, Ruslan Holubec, Piche and Polanco at the controls, it appeared another goal would be on the horizon.

However, thanks to a sturdy backline, led by center-backs Austin Paras and Garryn Thornberry, and an attack inspired from some strong work from Jaiden Fajardo and Nate Kovarik, among others, the Corsairs (6-3-1, 1-1-0) roared back to enjoy plenty of the play after the intermission.

“I was proud of the way we play with 10 men. I really felt like we created some good chances and kept them in their end a lot of the time,” said Paras.

“We knew coming in that Benet would be physical, and very confident, but we did a great job of keeping them under control in the second half,” Fajardo said.

The Redwings would double their advantage in the 67th minute when a brilliant cross field early ball from Gray Zmrhal found Crist on the far right side.

Once in control of the ball, the junior buried his effort.

Next up for the Redwings is an ESCC contest at home against Marian Catholic on Saturday morning, while the Corsairs host Joliet Catholic in a Saturday match.

