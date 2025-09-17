First West Nile virus-related death in Illinois reported in suburban Cook County

Lauren Belville of the Kendall County Health Department uses tweezers to place a mosquito into a vial to be tested for the West Nile virus on Aug. 16, 2023. (Mark Foster)

The Cook County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first human West Nile virus-related death in suburban Cook County and Illinois this year. A suburban Cook County resident, who was aged in their 60s, has died. Lab testing has confirmed that West Nile was a contributing factor in the resident’s death.

West Nile occurs in humans when they are bitten by mosquitoes that contracted the virus by feeding on infected birds.

The risk of West Nile virus in suburban Cook County remains high. Since May 11, when the surveillance period began, through Sept. 6, suburban Cook County has recorded 33 cases of West Nile virus, almost twice the number of cases from last year. Of the total 33 cases, 22 have been neuroinvasive, meaning that the central nervous system was affected. Last year, 19 cases and five deaths were reported in suburban Cook County, while 69 cases and 13 deaths were recorded statewide.

CCDPH encourages residents to take the following extra precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites and West Nile virus:

• Drain standing water around your home; do not allow mosquitoes to breed.

• Apply EPA-registered insect repellents containing 20 to 50 percent DEET for adults and 20 to 25 percent DEET for children.

• Limit time outdoors during dusk and dawn.

• Repair torn screens and ensure they are tight-fitting without gaps.

Although most people never get ill from infection, some may develop mild symptoms, such as fever, headache, rash and body aches three to 15 days after infection. Severe West Nile virus symptoms could include high fever, stiff neck, confusion, muscle weakness and inflammation of the brain, which may lead to permanent neurological damage or death.