La Grange Volunteer Fair set for Sept. 18 at library

The La Grange Business Association, in partnership with the La Grange Public Library, invites neighbors to discover new ways to give back at the second La Grange Volunteer Fair from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 18 at the library, 10 W. Cossitt Ave.

The free, communitywide event brings together more than 10 local nonprofits and service organizations offering opportunities for every interest—from lending a hand at community festivals to supporting families in crisis, improving health and wellness, mentoring youth or providing meals to neighbors in need.

“Last year’s fair was a great reminder of just how many people want to give back,” Erin Molek, chair of the LGBA’s non-profit committee said in a news release. “This event is about connecting people with organizations who need their help, whether it’s a one-time role or an ongoing commitment.”

Participating organizations include BEDS Plus Care, Community Assisted Rides, Helping Hand, Kiwanis Club of La Grange, OptWell, Pillars Community Health, St. Cletus Food Pantry, UChicago Medicine AdventHealth La Grange, Westchester Food Pantry and more.

The fair is open to anyone who want to make a difference in La Grange and the surrounding communities. For more information, visit https://lgba.com/la-grange-volunteer-fair/