Suburban Life boys soccer notebook: Morton goes 3-0 at inaugural Tournament of Champions to lead area teams

Morton’s Alfredo Campos Nevarez (15) plays the ball during a 2024 soccer match against Downers Grove South at Morton High School in Berwyn. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

How good is the soccer in this area?

Well, half of the 10-team field in the inaugural Tournament of Champions are in the Suburban Life coverage area.

Benet (2000, 2019), Hinsdale Central (1975, 2014), Lyons (2009), Morton (2011) and York (2021) participated in Naperville North’s inaugural Tournament of Champions which finished on Saturday in Naperville. All participants have won an IHSA title.

No champion was crowned during this year’s tournament though, but Morton matched Naperville North as the only teams to finish 3-0.

“I thought it was a great experience for the kids and for fans of high school soccer,” Morton coach Jim Bageanis said. “10 state champions all playing, and high school soccer has improved so much with the parity of all these kids playing club very competitively.”

Morton has had as many as three senior starters out with injuries but has persevered through with others gaining valuable minutes.

“The younger guys have had to get on board here with what varsity soccer is all about,” Bageanis said. “We’re seeing Top 20 teams day in and day out. It definitely makes for a learning curve for us to grow.”

In-season tournaments are one of the cool things about playing high school soccer. This one brings together champion programs like no other.

“Another twist, a new twist on it and you can’t question the quality of good games,” Bageanis said. “(Naperville North coach) Jim (Konrad) runs a quality program, first-class. He treats us well. They’ve got concession stands, friendly people. They welcome soccer, it’s a great experience.”

York dropped a 3-1 decision to West Chicago after winning its first two games in the tournament, a 2-1 win over Benet and a 3-2 decision against New Trier behind a pair of goals from Dom Glodz.

“One of the cool things about the tournament is the challenge coins that the teams brought out after hard fought battles,” York coach Jordan Stopka said. “Three kids chose three players from the other team and got together and handed them the coins. It was cool for them to clap it up after getting recognized by their peers. The kids are usually recognized by coaches.”

Stopka couldn’t say yes quickly enough when he heard about the new tournament.

“Jim Konrad has a history of doing tournaments and when he pitched the idea, right off the bat it was a no-brainer,” he said. “Even if we went 0-3, you’re scheduled with quality opponents, the sense of hubris that you’re unbeatable. I told the kids on Saturday to have a slice of humble pie knowing every game was difficult.”

Benet dropped its three games to York, Lyons and Hinsdale Central but will use those experiences to grow.

“Getting to play against such accomplished programs early in the season really helps to show what you are good at and what needs improvement,” Redwings coach Matt Klosterman said. “We would have liked different results but it was still a great learning experience. Our team saw what it takes to compete against top-level teams. If you can do something consistently well against these teams, it’s a real strength to build on. We also got feedback on what needs work on as we head into the next phase of our season.”

The Red Devils beat the Redwings, 2-0, on Saturday. Sophomore goalkeeper Pano Zervas had two big saves as he earned his first shutout. It was a huge day all-around for the sophomore class as fellow 2028s Kristof Dani and Gavin Panveno had assists and George An scored. Senior Milan Puri also scored.

“To get a result against a program like Benet, and to do so with the significant presence of these younger players was really fun to see,” Red Devils coach Mike Wiggins said. “They played with remarkable poise and confidence in a competitive game in a prestigious tournament. Proud of them.”

Lyons lost to Naperville North, beat Benet and tied Fremd for a 1-1-1 tournament. Lyons was scheduled to host York on Tuesday.

Unbeaten Trojans

Timothy Christian (4-0-1) has gotten off to a strong start, unbeaten through its first five games and outscoring opponents, 25-4.

“Our team has come together a lot quicker than I thought,” Trojans coach Joel Zielke said. “We’ve got a lot of newcomers to varsity. We’ve moved the ball well at times and defended really well and had moments where we’ve been able to put the ball into the back of the net consistently. We’re still looking for that full 80 minutes and to figure out a couple of spots.”

Timothy Christian graduated 14 seniors, including two all-staters. The Trojans returned senior midfielder Matthew Buikema and captains Zach Baker, Wes Hueber and Ben Schroeder.

“Those are our big four and they’ve done a great job of taking the reins and bringing the rest of the group up to standards,” Zielke said. “And we’ve gotten some good performances from some new guys. Caleb Bechtel at center mid and outside backs Lewis Rieger and Isaac Plaisier. We’re splitting time between the goalies (Dylan Barr and Joseph Buikema). Both are doing a nice job and we’re trying to see who will elevate their status in the next couple of weeks.”