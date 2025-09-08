Shaw Local

La Grange Public Library to screen documentary film ‘A Binding Truth’

(Lorae Mundt)

By Kevin Newberry

More than 20 organizations across Illinois, Wisconsin and Florida will present “A Binding Truth,” a documentary about the legacy of slavery and racial healing, at multiple locations from Sept. 10 to 16.

A key screening will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 12, at the La Grange Public Library, 10 W. Cossitt Ave. in La Grange. Refreshments will be served.

Other Illinois screenings include:

Sept. 10

7 p.m. United Methodist Church 405 S. Euclid Ave., Oak Park

Sept. 11

6:30 p.m. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church & Pizza & Social Justice, 393 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn

7 p.m. Coming To The Table & Racial Awareness in the North Shore & Chicagoland, Northbrook Public Library, 1225 Cedar Lane, Northbrook

7 p.m. Unity Temple Unitarian Universalist Congregation Community Center, 1019 South Blvd., Oak Park

Sept. 13

Noon, Reparation Generation, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave., Chicago

1:45 p.m. Together is Better Alliance, Oak Park Public Library, Veterans Room, 834 Lake St., Oak Park

2 p.m. World Council of Muslims for Interfaith Relations, Villa Park Library, 305 Ardmore Ave., Villa Park

Sept. 14

1 p.m. Our Saviour’s United Methodist Church 701 E. Schaumburg Rd., Schaumburg

3 p.m. Illinois Citizens for Race Amity (in-person & online) Location TBD

4 p.m. United Methodist Church of Libertyville, 429 Brainerd, Libertyville

Sept. 16

2:30 p.m. Dominican University, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave., Chicago

6:30 p.m. Immanuel Lutheran Church, 616 Lake St., Evanston

7 p.m. League of Women Voters of Downers Grove/Woodridge/Lisle, Benedictine University, Goodwin Hall, Room 321, 5700 College Rd., Lisle

Following the screenings, a live online interview with the film’s subjects and director will take place at 3 p.m. Sept. 28. For screening dates, locations and registration, visit umcnic.org/CA2BC.

