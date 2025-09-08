La Grange Public Library to screen documentary film ‘A Binding Truth’

More than 20 organizations across Illinois, Wisconsin and Florida will present “A Binding Truth,” a documentary about the legacy of slavery and racial healing, at multiple locations from Sept. 10 to 16.

A key screening will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 12, at the La Grange Public Library, 10 W. Cossitt Ave. in La Grange. Refreshments will be served.

Other Illinois screenings include:

Sept. 10

7 p.m. United Methodist Church 405 S. Euclid Ave., Oak Park

Sept. 11

6:30 p.m. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church & Pizza & Social Justice, 393 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn

7 p.m. Coming To The Table & Racial Awareness in the North Shore & Chicagoland, Northbrook Public Library, 1225 Cedar Lane, Northbrook

7 p.m. Unity Temple Unitarian Universalist Congregation Community Center, 1019 South Blvd., Oak Park

Sept. 13

Noon, Reparation Generation, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave., Chicago

1:45 p.m. Together is Better Alliance, Oak Park Public Library, Veterans Room, 834 Lake St., Oak Park

2 p.m. World Council of Muslims for Interfaith Relations, Villa Park Library, 305 Ardmore Ave., Villa Park

Sept. 14

1 p.m. Our Saviour’s United Methodist Church 701 E. Schaumburg Rd., Schaumburg

3 p.m. Illinois Citizens for Race Amity (in-person & online) Location TBD

4 p.m. United Methodist Church of Libertyville, 429 Brainerd, Libertyville

Sept. 16

2:30 p.m. Dominican University, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave., Chicago

6:30 p.m. Immanuel Lutheran Church, 616 Lake St., Evanston

7 p.m. League of Women Voters of Downers Grove/Woodridge/Lisle, Benedictine University, Goodwin Hall, Room 321, 5700 College Rd., Lisle

Following the screenings, a live online interview with the film’s subjects and director will take place at 3 p.m. Sept. 28. For screening dates, locations and registration, visit umcnic.org/CA2BC.