GPS speaker to present Be the Parent You Want to Be

GPS Parent Series: Navigating Health Families will present Be the Parent You Want to Be: End Reactive Parenting Habits and Find Peace at Home with guest speaker Hunter Clarke-Fields at noon and 7 p.m. Sept. 11, via Zoom.

Gain insights for calming the stress-response when difficult emotions arise and discover actionable strategies for cultivating respectful communication, effective conflict resolution and reflective listening.

Participants will learn how to break the cycle of “reactive parenting” and respond to stress in skillful, quiet and constructive ways.

Clarke-Fields is the host of the Mindful Mama Podcast and the author of “Raising Good Humans” and “Mindfulness Meditation.”

For event details and links to the webinar, visit gpsparentseries.org.