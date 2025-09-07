Shaw Local

Bella Potempa leads Timothy Christian spikers to Evergreen Park title: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Timothy Christian logo

By Joshua Welge

Girls Volleyball

Timothy Christian

Led by tournament MVP Bella Potempa, Timothy Christian won the Evergreen Park Tournament. The Trojans beat Washington 25-10, 25-11, De La Salle 25-7, 25-11 and Marian Catholic 25-11, 25-11 in pool play. Timothy Christian then beat Chicago Christian 28-26, 25-19 and DePaul Prep 25-22, 25-20.

Potempa had 44 kills, 22 digs and five aces, Ella Rickert 25 kills and seven blocks, Audrey Williams 21 kills and eight blocks, Elizabeth Alex 70 assists and 21 digs and Kate Vogelzang 48 digs for the Trojans (13-0). Rickert and Williams were also named to the all-tournament team.

Benet d. Normal West 25-11, 25-21

Molly Welge had nine kills, Lynney Tarnow seven kills, Claire Weathers 19 digs and Abby Lee 16 digs for Benet (8-1).

Girls Tennis

Wheaton Academy 5, Crystal Lake South 0

Wheaton Academy 5, Prairie Ridge 0

Wheaton Academy 5, Hoffman Estates 0

Lizzie Scheidt and Leah Hilde each won two singles matches, leading Wheaton Academy’s sweep of three duals.

