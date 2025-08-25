Train crossings in Wheaton closed following freight train crash

All train crossings in Wheaton except for the crossing at Washington Street are currently closed due to a freight train that struck a vehicle, authorities said.

While there were no serious injuries resulting from this incident, extensive delays are expected while the freight train is stopped and blocking multiple crossings.

Drivers should use the bridge near Bridge Street/Manchester Road, Washington Street or a crossing in Glen Ellyn to cross the train tracks. Metra riders should refer to Metra for any schedule updates.