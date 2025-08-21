Glen Ellyn Park District seeks input on new playground equipment at Panfish Park

Following the recent renovation of the playground at Glen Ellyn’s Panfish Park, community members have expressed interest in having more equipment for children ages 2–5 at this site.

In response, the Glen Ellyn Park District is considering replacing the current teeter-totter with a new play structure designed for younger children.

The new structure will feature a color scheme consistent with the existing playground. It would would be stored for possible use in another project since there isn’t enough space for both pieces of equipment at this site.

The project is contingent on finalized funding and other factors. If approved, installation could take place either this fall or next spring.

Join the park district for a public input session from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at the Glen Ellyn Police Station, 65 S Park Blvd. You can also share comments or feedback with Nathan Troia at ntroia@gepark.org.