Wheaton accepting applications for Senior Assistance Program

The city of Wheaton is accepting applications for the Senior Assistance Program, an annual program administered through the city’s Commission on Aging that provides monthly financial assistance to qualifying seniors.

Applications will be accepted through Sept. 19. Wheaton residents must meet the following four requirements to qualify for the program.

Must be at least 65 years or older.

Must be current incorporated Wheaton resident for at least the last consecutive three years and reside in the residence for at least nine months of the year.

Annual household income cannot exceed $33,950.

Agree to an in-person interview at the residence.

If you are receiving Section 8 or DuPage Housing Authority assistance, you are not eligible to apply for this program.

If you meet these four qualifications and would like to apply for Wheaton Senior Assistance, complete the Wheaton Senior Assistance Application and submit it with the required supporting documents to: City of Wheaton, Attn: Michelle Mayer, 303 W. Wesley St., Wheaton, Ill. 60187

For more information about this program, contact the city of Wheaton at 630-260-2019 or email mmayer@wheaton.il.us.