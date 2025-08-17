Addison ice cream shop owner accused of secretly recording multiple females in bathroom: prosecutors

The owner of an Addison ice cream shop is accused of secretly video recording multiple females, including two minors, at the shop, prosecutors said.

Steven Weisberg, 58, of the 300 block of Satinwood Terrace, Buffalo Grove, appeared in First Appearance Court Sunday charged with two counts each of child pornography and unauthorized video recording, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release. A motion to deny pre-trial release was approved.

In early August, Addison Police received an anonymous complaint of suspicious activity at the Flavor Frenzy ice cream shop, 48 W. Lake St., regarding what appeared to be a fake wall electrical outlet in the shop’s restroom, according to the release.

An undercover Addison police officer went to Flavor Frenzy and allegedly saw what appeared to be an outlet in the shop’s bathroom with a small black lens in one of the receptacles positioned to capture portions of the restroom including a urinal, according to the release.

Police removed the phony outlet and discovered that it contained a camera that appeared to have recording capabilities, authorities said.

Weisberg allegedly installed the camera a few years earlier and was able to access and save the video footage from the camera on his laptop and cell phone, authorities said.

After obtaining a search warrant for Weisberg’s electronic devices both at his home and at the shop, authorities allegedly found 11 videos in the phone’s deleted folder, which depicted six different individuals, at least three of who were female employees at Flavor Frenzy, using the Flavor Frenzy bathroom, according to the releaase.

One of the videos allegedly depicted a female trying on different Flavor Frenzy T-shirts, completely exposing her breasts to the camera throughout the video.

Detectives were able to identify the female in the video as a 16-year-old female employee at Flavor Frenzy.

Weisberg allegedly asked the girl to try on and model different T-shirts for the business. For the girl to change into the T-shirts, she had to use the bathroom, according to the release.

Detectives allegedly found two additional videos on his phone of yet-to-be-identified female employees, one of whom is a minor, at various stages of undress.

Weisberg was arrested Friday. Since his arrest, four additional minor female employees told Addison police that the defendant allegedly asked them to model T-shirts and told them to remove their bras for the photos so that there was no bra outline in the photos, according to the releaase.

“The allegations against Mr. Weisberg are not only a crime, they are appalling,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “The alleged secret video recording of these young girls should send a chill down the spine of each and every one of us.”

“Mr. Weisberg allegedly falsely created an environment where children should have felt safe and secure,” Addison Chief of Police Roy Selvik said in the release. “Instead, he betrayed not only their trust, but the trust of our entire community in one of the most heinous and disturbing ways. Our agency will continue working to find additional victims in the case and provide all assistance available including social services.”

An investigation into the matter continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Addison Police Department at 630-543-3080.

Weisberg’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 15.