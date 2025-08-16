GPS Parent Series to teach time management and organizational skills

The GPS Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families, will present “Start the Year with Organizational Skills for School Success” with authors Kristen Jacobsen and Sarah Ward at noon and 7 p.m. Aug. 21, via Zoom.

Visit gpsparentseries.org for event details and links to these webinars.

Jacobsen and Ward co-developed “The Time Tracker Program,” a set of tools and strategies to improve time awareness and planning. The speakers will offer actionable tools to help students develop critical skills like planning, prioritizing, task initiation and sustained attention.

Both speakers are speech-language pathologists with decades of combined experience working in clinical and school settings.