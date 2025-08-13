Westmont’s Kyla Babb trains at USA summer camp in Colorado, aims high for cross country and track season

Westmont’s Kyla Babb competes in the 3,200-meter run during the IHSA Class 1A Girls Track & Field State Finals in May 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

Westmont senior Kyla Babb usually evaluates her track and field races by the clock.

“I’d rather get last place and a (personal record) than win a race with a time where no one was pushing me,” Babb said.

If she reaches the Class 1A state championships in 2026, Babb will return with increased training and confidence -- and a little something extra.

“Now I’m probably going to wear a watch on my wrist so I have confirmation what my laps are,” Babb said.

While she and the crowd became confused as lap counts were announced incorrectly during the eight-lap, 3,200-meter state finals May 24, Babb finished an all-state second in an outdoor-best 10:32.52, followed by third in the 1,600 in 4:56.45.

“I think I did really good. I’ve never been top three at state in track before, let alone twice,” said Babb, third at 1A state cross country in November.

“I was really proud. I wanted to get third place twice this year, (state) cross country and track, and then to also get second place in track, too.”

The 2025 Suburban Life Newspapers Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year improved her Westmont all-time records for the 3,200 (10:23.84) and 1,600 (4:52.77) and added the 800 (2:19.74).

As a senior, Babb could challenge the 1994 Class A 3,200 and 1,600 state title sweep by Kathy Greenfield, whose Westmont distance records Babb began breaking sophomore year en route to an all-state fourth in the 1A 3,200 (then-best 11:04.78) along with 10th in the 1,600 (5:28.35).

For Babb, time remains the true test.

“I’d rather have a very competitive race over an easy win,” Babb said. “I feel like a lot of fast times come from 1A, but less of them. I like competing with bigger schools and competition because I’d rather get pushed hard.”

Babb is literally taking training to a higher level. During six weeks in June and July, Babb participated in Team Prep USA summer camp in Colorado through high-altitude Rocky Mountain trails.

“A lot of my times have been slower but I know I’ve been working harder,” Babb said during camp. “It’s super challenging. Even though it’s so hard and I’m suffering now, I know that I’m going to be coming back stronger. It gives me a little hope I can improve this cross country season.”

At the 3,200 state final, Babb was a solid second behind St. Anthony sophomore Isabella Keller (10:20.92) and 14.27 seconds ahead of third place.

However, Babb wanted to challenge her 3,200 record. Despite the lap-counting mishap and 1,600 to come, Babb still ran the No. 5-fastest 3,200 among all three finals races.

“I’m 100% convinced that I was in PR shape. And it wasn’t just the last lap that was screwed up (counting). I was actively slowing down the last couple of laps,” Babb said.

“That (situation) still kind of haunts me. I’m not negative about it. I’m using it as motivation to run faster, stay on my game and not rely on officials to time me when I can do that myself.”

Babb thanks many for her success – coaches, friends and family, particularly grandfather Richard Babb, a speedster at Homewood-Flossmoor who gives workout tips and advice.

Her inner fire helps, too.

“She’s just really strong mentally and physically and knows what she needs to do to be successful,” Westmont girls track head coach Leann Philgren said. “That is what’s so great about her. She gets in her head, ‘I’m going to push myself even more.’ She’s extremely competitive but also a really good teammate.”

Babb’s 2024 cross country breakthrough set the tone. An all-state 12th as a sophomore, she sought top 10 and finished third, 7.60 seconds behind the second-place Keller over 3.0 miles.

“I surprised myself a lot,” Babb said. “I’ve been surprising myself a lot.”

At the Illinois Indoor Championships March 29, Babb ran her 10:23.84 for the 3,200 and then-record 4:56.10 in the 1,600. She finished third in both races.

Against 3A and 2A competition at Distance Night in Palatine April 26, Babb improved the 1,600 record to 4:52.77 with a second-place section finish.

“(Distance Night) wasn’t new to me but last year I didn’t really do that well because I was sick (5:20.34),” Babb said. “This was my first real chance to run it and I think I pulled it off real well.”

Babb plans to run collegiately. After Colorado, Babb had wisdom teeth removed and missed the annual Detweiller at Dark race July 25 in Peoria.

She was expected to be ready for the Sentinels’ official start of cross country Monday.

“I’m still base training right now but I still am hoping to maintain top-three finishes in both cross country and track events state-wise,” Babb said.

That is, with faster times.