Batavia man accused of DUI, leading Warrenville police on high-speed chase

A Batavia accused of leading police on a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed his car into another vehicle will remain in jail until his next court appearance, prosecutors said.

Michael Fox, 28, of the 300 block of North Jefferson Street, appeared Tuesday in DuPage County First Appearance Court charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, one count of aggravated DUI and multiple misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses including DUI, reckless driving, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and transportation of open alcohol by driver, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 5:11 p.m. Aug. 11, Warrenville police received information regarding a hit-and-run accident at Route 59 and Joliet Street, authorities said.

A responding police officer saw the vehicle allegedly involved in the hit-and-run and attempted a traffic stop.

The vehicle, later determined to be driven by Fox, initially stopped at Williams and Butterfield roads. But when when the officer approached the vehicle and told Fox to put his hands up, Fox drove away on Butterfield Road, according to the release.

Police pursued Fox, who allegedly disobeyed a red light at Route 59 and Butterfield Road and struck an occupied Honda CRV in the front passenger side. Following the crash, Fox exited his car and was arrested, according to the release.

The two occupants of the Honda were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries sustained in the crash.

When Fox was arrested, he allegedly had blood shot, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol about him as well as an open bottle of alcohol in the driver’s side of the car. At the time of the crash, his BAC was 0.267, authorities said.

“Illinois law requires that when you are involved in a traffic accident, you must remain at the scene until authorities arrive,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “The allegations that instead of stopping, Mr. Fox ignored the law and fled the scene, only to then lead police on a high-speed chase are shocking. To make matters worse, it is alleged that Mr. Fox then crashed into a second vehicle, sending two innocent people to the hospital and was later found to have a BAC of .267, more than three times the legal limit.”

Fox’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 8.