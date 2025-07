The Villa Park Public Library has announced the return of its Movies in the Park event with a free showing of “Lilo & Stitch at 8 p.m. Aug. 8 at Cortesi Veterans Memorial Park, 318 E. Kenilworth Ave.

Enjoy this classic outdoors on the big screen, co-sponsored by the library, Friends of the Villa Park Library and the Villa Park Parks and Recreation Department.

In case of inclement weather, the movie will be held indoors at Villa Park Public Library, 305 S. Ardmore Ave.