Lombard Historical Society presents Music on Maple Street: Stone & Snow

The Lombard Historical Society will host alt-folk trio Stone & Snow who will perform as part of the society’s Music on Maple concert series at 7 p.m. July 25, at the William J. Mueller Gazebo, 23 W. Maple St. in Lombard.

Named “Best Folk/Soul Artist” at the 2022 Richmond International Film and Music Festival, Stone & Snow is a Cincinnati-based Americana pairing of songwriters and multi-instrumentalists Karen Bridges and Clint Thomson in collaboration with Eva Reyes-Smith on upright bass and backing vocals. Bridges and Thomson began their collaboration in 2012.

Bring a chair, pack a picnic and enjoy a Ravinia-style evening of live music with the Lombard Historical Society.