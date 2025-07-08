Disruption at Sunset Pool in Glen Ellyn may lead to reevaluation of training, safety policies

Sunset Pool in Glen Ellyn is normally the scene of fun activities such as the Back to School Bash. But on July 5, the pool was the scene of a large disruption

The Glen Ellyn Park District has issued a statement following an incident at Sunset Pool July 5 involving a large group of young people descending on the pool and causing a disruption.

“On July 5, the Glen Ellyn Park District made the decision to close Sunset Pool early due to the actions of a large group that was engaging in disruptive and unsafe behavior in violation of park district ordinances and rules," according to the statement.

“The facility was safely cleared thanks to the swift and professional response of the Glen Ellyn Police Department and other agencies.”

“We understand this incident was upsetting, and we share your frustration. The safety of our guests and staff is always our top priority and we take this incident very seriously.”

But the district has found a positive within the disturbance.

The incident will be seen as an opportunity for the district to evaluate its training and policies in preparation for such challenges in the future, according to the statement.

The district will work with the Glen Ellyn Police Department and other local agencies “to evaluate every aspect of its response and identify any measures to be taken that could bolster our management response,” according to the statement.

The incident involved an 200 to 300 people who caused a disruption about 5 p.m.

Some people were seen entering without paying, while others were smoking cannabis, consuming alcoholic in violation of the park district’s ordinances and igniting illegal fireworks, authorities said.

Officers from several neighboring communities assisted with the evacuation of the park.

One individual was charged for the illegal use of fireworks.

The incident remains under investigation.