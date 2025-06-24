Woodridge School District 68 appoints David Madden to fill board vacancy

Woodridge School District 68 has announced the appointment of David Madden to its board of education. Madden was selected from a pool of seven applicants and sworn in at the regular board meeting June 16.

A longtime Woodridge resident, Madden brings more than two decades of legal and leadership experience to the role. After a career with national and regional law firms, he founded Madden Law, LLC in 2025 to provide cost-effective legal services to individuals and businesses throughout the Chicago area.

Madden will serve on the board through April 2027, completing the remainder of the vacant term created by the resignation of Joann Wright in April. Madden and his wife, Ana, have lived in Woodridge for 18 years and have three children who have attended District 68 schools.