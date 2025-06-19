Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation launches $800k fundraising campaign for park development

A concept rendering of the proposed Downtown Community Park, illustrating the future space designed to serve as a central gathering place in Glen Ellyn. (Image provided by Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation)

The Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation has launched a fundraising campaign titled “From Parking Lot to Park” to raise $800,000 to support enhanced amenities in Phase 1 of the Glen Ellyn Downtown Community Park.

The funds will help bring to life a children’s nature play area, a seasonal chilled ice rink, a welcoming plaza entrance on Duane Street and ongoing park operations.

These donor-funded features, along with planned green space, open lanes and an area for performances, will transform the site at 453 Forest Ave. into a “front yard” for the community.

For more information about the Downtown Community Park Phase 1, or to donate, visit geparksfoundation.org.