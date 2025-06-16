Man accused of hijacking car, threatening woman at Villa Park Taco Bell to remain in custody: prosecutors

A Cook County man accused of threatening a woman and hijacking a vehicle from a Villa Park Taco Bell in April will remain in jail until at least his next court appearance, prosecutors said.

Demitrious Green, 33, of the 600 Block of North Humphrey Avenue, Oak Park, is charged with one count of vehicular hijacking, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

A motion to detain Green was granted Monday in First Appearance Count.

About 9:34 a.m. April 6, a female victim remained in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Taco Bell restaurant, 125 W. Roosevelt Road, while two other individuals she had arrived with were inside the restaurant, according to the release.

While the victim waited in the vehicle, an individual, later identified as Green, allegedly approached the car and ordered her to exit, which she did, according to the release.

Green allegedly was holding his hand under his coat in his waistband during the incident. When the victim’s friends exited the store and approached the car, Green ordered them to stay back, authorities said. He then entered the vehicle and fled. Green was arrested June 14 in Chicago, authorities said.

“Judge (Joseph) Bugos’ decision to deny pre-trial release for Mr. Green sends a strong message that in DuPage County, we will not tolerate violent criminal activity, as alleged in this case,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Thankfully, no one was physically injured as a result of Mr. Green’s alleged actions.”

Green’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 15 for arraignment.