Mosquito batches test positive for West Nile virus in DuPage County

The first mosquito batches to test positive for West Nile virus this year have been confirmed by the DuPage County Health Department.

The first West Nile virus-positive pools of mosquitoes were collected in Roselle, Medinah, Clarendon Hills and Burr Ridge on May 27, according to a health department news release.

There have been no reported human cases of West Nile virus in DuPage County so far this year, according to the release.

Now that virus-positive mosquitoes have been identified for the first time this season, county health officials encourage residents to take steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites and the risk of contracting the virus.

However, the identification of positive mosquito pools is associated with an increased risk of the virus in people, according to the release.

To Fight the Bite this summer, practice the “3 Rs” to protect against mosquitoes:

Reduce the number of mosquitoes by removing containers outside that hold water.

Repel mosquitoes by using insect repellent.

Report stagnant water or other concerns regarding WNV through the DCHD website.

DCHD’s Personal Protection Index (PPI) provides residents with a real-time snapshot of West Nile virus activity in the county, which ranges from zero to three, zero meaning there is no risk, and three announcing a high level of risk with multiple confirmed human cases of WNV.

Now that WNV-positive mosquitoes have been identified in DuPage County, the PPI has been raised from risk level zero to risk level one: Reduce, Repel and Report.

The health department monitors West Nile Virus activity by collecting and testing mosquitoes in traps located throughout the county.

The PPI widget is updated by 3 p.m. each Wednesday throughout the season, according to the release.

Additional statewide information and data can be found on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s West Nile Virus website and the West Nile Virus dashboard.