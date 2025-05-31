Samantha Drye’s goal in 2OT sends Timothy Christian soccer to state: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Girls Soccer

Timothy Christian 1, Chicago University 0

Timothy Christian senior Samantha Drye converted a free kick for the deciding goal with 12 seconds left in the second overtime of the Class 1A Timothy Christian Supersectional as the Trojans advanced to state.

Baseball

Nazareth 10, Oak Lawn 0

Landon Thome was 4 for 4 with a triple, double, two runs scored and two RBIs to lead an 11-hit attack as the Roadrunners (31-6) won the Class 4A Nazareth Regional for their eighth straight regional title and 21st in program history.

Jimmy O’Connor was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored and winning pitcher Chase Zidlicky struck out four and allowed two hits over four innings.

Downers Grove North 3, Romeoville 2

Sean Cabaj singled in JD Cumbee with the tying run and Brady Schallmoser with the go-ahead run with one out in the bottom of the fifth, and the top-seeded Trojans (29-7) went on to win the Class 4A Yorkville Regional title.

Colin Doyle threw a complete-game five-hitter with three strikeouts for Downers Grove North, which advanced to face Plainfield North in Wednesday’s sectional semifinal at Lockport.

Glenbard West 9, Glenbard East 8

Max Hetlet was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored, Joey Lewison was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Mason Flaherty scored three runs for the 13th-seeded Hilltoppers, who held off a late rally by sixth-seeded Glenbard East to win the Class 4A Glenbard West Regional title.

Horacio Solis was 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored and John Murphy was 2 for 4 with a triple and two runs scored for the Rams, who scored five runs in the sixth for the game’s final margin.

Lemont 6, Hinsdale South 1

Zane Schneider went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and had an RBI double in Lemont’s four-run first inning, and Shea Glotzbach struck out seven over five innings, allowing a run on four hits in the Class 3A Hinsdale South Regional final.

St. Francis 7, Montini 1

Ian Bagaconza had a two-run double and a solo homer, and went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored, and winning pitcher Nolan Galla struck out five and allowed one run in 6⅔ innings, and went 2 for 4 at the plate with a run scored for the Spartans (24-9) in the Class 3A St. Francis Regional final.

Mount Carmel 10, Lyons 2

The Lions lost in the Mount Carmel Regional final.

Softball

Wheaton North 4, West Aurora 3

Ava Hartnett had a three-run double in the Falcons’ three-run first inning, and Wheaton North (23-8) held off a late rally from West Aurora to win the Class 4A Naperville Central Regional title.

Reagan Crosthwaite went 2 for 2 with a run scored, Makayla Hammer scored two runs and Hannah Wulf struck out nine and took a shutout into the sixth for Wheaton North, which advanced to face Wheaton Warrenville South in Wednesday’s sectional semifinal at Oswego.