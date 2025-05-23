May 23, 2025
Downers Grove North baseball a walk-off winner: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Westmont’s Kyla Babb advances to 1,600 state finals

By Joshua Welge

Baseball

Downers Grove North 3, York 2

JD Cumbee singled in Emilio Gandarilla in the bottom of the eighth for the walk-off win for the Trojans. Cumbee was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and the RBI and Sean Cabaj drove in two runs for Downers Grove North. Jimmy Reilly struck out two in 7 1/3 innings.

IC Catholic 12, Disney II 0

Lewis Barbour went 2 for 2 with three runs scored and an RBI and Max Russ had a triple, run scored and RBI for the Knights in a Class 2A regional semifinal.

Nazareth 15, St. Francis 0

Jaden Fauske went 3 for 4 with a homer, double and four RBIs, Collin Roche added a two-run homer and drove in three and Kam Alikhan was 2 for 3 with three RBIs for Nazareth (27-6). Winning pitcher Connor McKay (4-1) struck out four.

Montini 2, Hanover Central 1

John Louise struck out three and allowed a run on four hits over six innings and Max Bell threw a scoreless seventh for Montini, which scored two runs in the third inning and made it stand.

Riverside-Brookfield 11, Larkin 3

Brady McCallum went 3 for 4 with two runs scored, Seam Campbell 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Jaden Despe had a double and two RBIs for the Bulldogs.

Wheaton Warrenville South 2, Benet 0

Aidan Quartz tossed a complete-game four-hitter with two strikeouts and Nico Olszewski went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI for the Tigers.

Willowbrook 5, Leyden 0

Bobby Biggs struck out eight and allowed three hits in six shutout innings and Sam Marrese went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for the Warriors.

Argo 3, Lemont 1

Lemont was held to two hits in the loss.

Softball

Wheaton North 5, Lake Park 1

Hannah Wulf struck out seven in a complete-game three-hitter and had two hits with a double and two RBIs, and Abby Del Preto homered for the Falcons.

Plainfield East 4, Benet 2

Sophia Rosner and Gianna Cunningham scored runs, but the Redwings were held to three hits in the loss.

Plainfield North 12, Wheaton Warrenville South 4

Becca Chaney had a double, run scored and RBI and Avery Arnold two hits for the Tigers.

Girls Track and Field

Class 1A state: Westmont’s Kyla Babb ran the fourth-fastest 1,600 time of 5:04.73 in Thursday’s Class 1A preliminaries to advance to Saturday’s finals in Charleston.

