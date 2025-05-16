Glenbard South finishes second at Upstate Eight Conference Meet

STREAMWOOD - Don’t let West Aurora’s Azuriah Sylvester’s wins during Thursday’s Upstate Eight Conference meet fool you.

For him, those don’t compare to what his team accomplished.

“As of right now, focus on the team, getting points,” Sylvester said. “Don’t focus on individual accomplishments to get to state.”

Sylvester and the rest of the Blackhawks scored enough points to pull away and win the conference meet with 130.5 points, beating second-place Glenbard South (100). Bartlett was third with 85.5.

Sylvester played his part by winning the 100-meter dash (11.28 seconds) and the triple jump (13.88 meters).

“Each event, there’s always something to get better at, whether it’s the start of the race or the finish of my race,” Sylvester said.

Miguel Orrala and Michael Nava, Sylvester’s teammates, finished first and second in the 800 (1:59.47 and 2:00.50), respectively.

The Blackhawks’ Dionte Shaw dominated in his field events, winning both the shot put (17.24) and discus (54.33), the latter of which saw Elijah Pacheco set a personal record while placing second (53.96).

“Our field event guys are kind of what carry us,” West Aurora coach Cortney Lamb said. “We have some really good triple jumpers, throwers for sure, and they start the meet off really good for us.”

South Elgin’s relay teams got the evening rolling with victories in both the 4×100 relay (43.18) and 4x200 relay (1:32.64). In the field, Peter Ogunleye won the long jump (6.9).

Glenbard South’s Luke VanTholen set a personal record (50.05) while winning the 400 and Elgin’s Cole Tupper took both the 1,600 (9:35.23) and 3,200 (9:35.23).

Bartlett’s Konrad Zabek won the 300 hurdles (40.67).

Glenbard East placed second in both the 4x100 relay (43.18) and 4x200 relay (1:32.64).

Streamwood’s Oreoluwa Banjo placed third in the 100 (11.4).

Larkin’s Jonathan Wells was fifth in the 110 hurdles (16.41).

Fenton’s Matthew Andersen finished sixth in the 3,200 (10:29.09).

After five events had been completed, a lightning strike in the area caused a 30-minute delay. The teams sought shelter in the gym, and the spectators were told to return to their cars to wait it out.

There were no further weather delays once action resumed.

However, the delay eventually caused the lights, which were on a timer, to automatically shut off at 10 p.m. during a heat, prompting a flurry of cell phone lights to shine all around the infield and a party to break out among the athletes. The lights came back on after 14 minutes.

