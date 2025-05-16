May 15, 2025
Downers Grove North baseball takes rubber game with Lyons: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

By Joshua Welge
Baseball

Downers Grove North 14, Lyons 12

Brady Schallmoser went 3 for 4 with a homer, double, four runs scored and four RBIs and the Trojans scored seven runs in the fourth and three in the fifth to take the rubber game of the three-game series. Antonio Russotiesi went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and Jack Romsey went 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs.

Glenbard East 22, East Aurora 1

Josh Ziemer went 3 for 4 with a homer, three runs scored and three RBIs and Hank Schendel also homered and drove in three runs for the Rams.

Glenbard West 7, Westmont 0

Jack Seagraves went 2 for 3 with a double, triple, three RBIs and a run scored and five pitchers combined on a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts for the Hilltoppers.

Hinsdale Central 10, Proviso West 3

Patrick Connors was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and a run scored and Alex Rivera was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Red Devils.

Morton 6, Hinsdale South 4

Jayden Vega struck out five in 3⅓ innings of shutout relief and went 2 for 3 with a double and run scored for Morton.

Reavis 8, Lemont 4

Reavis scored four runs in the top of the sixth and went on to the win in Lemont. Jacob Parr was 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs for Lemont.

St. Francis 9, Montini 2

Brady Carroll homered and drove in two runs and Nolan Galla was 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and RBI for St. Francis.

Julio Ayala homered for Montini.

Wheaton North 7, Glenbard North 0

Cale Zoeller fired a complete game three-hitter with seven strikeouts and Nic Pisciotta scored two runs and drove in one for the Falcons in Wheaton.

Batavia 15, Wheaton Warrenville South 3

Batavia hit four home runs and scored seven runs in the fifth to finish off the five-inning win.

Oak Park-River Forest 14, York 4

The visiting Huskies scored six runs in the second and four in the third and went on to the win. Ryan Lisowski went 2 for 3 with a homer for the Dukes.

Softball

Benet 10, Nazareth 3

Sophia Rosner went 4 for 4 with a homer, a double, two runs scored and three RBIs and Hannah Baer 4 for 4 with two doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs for the Redwings.

Wheaton North 12, Geneva 7

Makayla Hammer was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and Abby Del Preto 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Falcons.

Oak Park-River Forest 7, Glenbard West 0

Megan Stieglitz had a double for one of three hits for the Hilltoppers.

Hinsdale South 17, Proviso East 0

Kayla Buckels-Meen was 3 for 3 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored and Lauren Bishop was 2 for 2 with three RBIs for the Hornets.

