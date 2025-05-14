Motorcyclist dies following crash on Butterfield Road in Wheaton

A 22-year-old motorcyclist succumbed to injuries sustained in a Wednesday morning crash on Butterfield Road in Wheaton, authorities said.

The intersection of Herrick and Butterfield roads has been reopened following the crash, which took place about 10 a.m.

The Wheaton police and fire departments and the Warrenville Fire Protection District responded to the crash, which involved a minivan and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to a report.

The driver of the minivan, an 84-year-old woman and sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield as a precaution, authorities said.

A portion of Butterfield Road was closed for more than four hours to allow Wheaton police and the MERIT Major Crash Reconstruction Team to conduct an investigation, which is ongoing.